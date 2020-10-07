19 Top-Rated Lentil Stew Recipes
Hearty, easy to cook, and budget-friendly, lentils are the ideal pantry staple for delicious stews. This legume — whether you use brown, red, or green varieties — adds plenty of plant-based protein, fiber, and earthy flavor to each serving. To enjoy the humble lentil, try one of our top-rated lentil stew recipes, ranging from filling beefy stews to coconut milk-laden curry stews.
Lentil Stew
If you like a chunky stew, this is the dish for you. Dotted with creamy potato pieces, bold slices of Polish sausage, and tangy tomatoes, you'll find yourself reaching for this recipe any time the weather gets chilly.
Moroccan Lentil Stew
Your whole house will smell like the heady spices of cumin, coriander, and cinnamon when cooking this Moroccan-inspired lentil stew. The recipe can easily be made vegetarian or vegan by using a vegetable-based bouillon.
Argentine Lentil Stew
Don't overlook this recipe due to the unique combination of ingredients; it's sure to become a family favorite. Hearty lentils cook down with veggies, an apple for sweetness, and barbeque sauce to create a smoky tang.
Tomato-Curry Lentil Stew
Made almost exclusively with pantry staples, this Tomat-Curry Lentil Stew is easy to whip up at a moment's notice. It works as a great foundational recipe, perfect for throwing in nearly past their prime veggies or leftover meats like shredded chicken.
Mediterranean Lamb and Lentil Stew
Using bone-in lamb shoulder for this lentil stew adds a deep richness that creates a wow-worthy meal. Recipe creator Carina suggests serving it scooped over fluffy rice pilaf.
Beef and Lentil Stew
When the temperature drops and you need a stick-to-your-ribs meal, reach for this beef and lentil stew. "We loved this," says reviewer Elizabeth. "Simple, tasty, makes a ton, and cheap."
Moroccan Beef and Lentil Stew
The great thing about red lentils is their texture, when cooked they break down creating a soft and almost creamy mouthfeel, which is perfectly contrasted with generous pieces of chuck roast in this stew recipe. Don't skip the molasses or dried apricots, they add a distinct sweet note to balance out all the savory ingredients.
Armenian Lentils
"This recipe just proves that the simplest of ingredients can produce wonderful results," says community member YELLEPHANT. "Absolutely delicious! I didn t know I liked lentils so much!"
Black Lentil Stew with Sausage and Kale
"There's nothing like a big, steaming bowl of comfort food to make everything seem all right, and this dark but delightful black lentil stew with sausage and kale is no exception," says Chef John. "Sausage and lentils are a marriage made in heaven, and so good together, that not even kale can ruin it. I'm kidding, and actually love kale, but if you're not the biggest fan in the world, maybe try it one more time in this."
Coconut-Curry Lentil Stew Served Over Quinoa
Creamy coconut milk, tender red lentils, and bold fresh tomatoes are the stars of this vegan and gluten-free curry stew. As a bonus, the flavors meld overnight and taste even better the next day, so you can make a big batch for prepping lunches.
Kik Wat (Ethiopian Red Lentil Stew)
Simmered in a rich and spicy sauce, this Ethiopian lentil stew is the perfect recipe for serving a crowd. Adjust the amount of berbere powder, a beloved Ethiopian spice mix that has some kick, in the recipe to your heat preference.
Gail's Turkey Lentil Stew
Packed with wholesome ingredients like lentils, pearl barley, and ground turkey, this stew recipe is a healthy way to warm up during the winter months. "Delicious! A great way to "stretch" one package of ground turkey to feed quite a few people," says Janice Fesik McGuire.
Lentil Barley Stew
This vegan-friendly stew is based on the combination of filling lentils, chewy barley, and tender vegetables. Recipe creator JOEBERHARDT suggests mixing-and-matching in season veggies for a stellar dish.
Persian Lentil Stew
This aromatic lentil stew gets an unexpected burst of tanginess from fresh lime juice (And trust us, this is not an ingredient you want to skip). To make it vegetarian, simply replace the beef bouillon cubes with vegetable broth.
Makhani Daal (Buttery Lentils)
"With all these spices, how could you go wrong with this recipe? This rich, hearty soup is delicious," says Allrecipes Allstar Rosalind Brazel. "The butter adds a smooth texture to the beans and tomatoes. Also, I love the excuse to use my pressure cooker."
Turkey-Lentil Chili
If you're looking for a chili that's both hearty and healthy, then this turkey-lentil chili recipe deserves your attention. It also makes a great base recipe, so don't be shy to add in extra spices or veggies.
Chorizo and Lentil Stew
This chorizo and lentil stew is simple, affordable, and satisfying. It's almost entirely made up of staple ingredients, so you can easily whip it up on a busy weeknight.
Slow Cooker Mediterranean Lentil Stew
"This was absolutely wonderful! The entire family loved it," says community member Cej. "I didn't make a single change and will repeat it again and again."
Mawmenye (Lentils and Beef Stew)
This easy one-pot stew combines beef, lentils, turnips, raisins, and figs with various herbs and spices for a flavorful and hearty meal. It's great for cooler nights when you need something that will keep you warm from the inside.