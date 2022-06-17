28 Refreshing Lemonade Recipes to Quench Your Thirst
No other drink refreshes quite like a glass of tart, sweet, and ice-cold homemade lemonade. Beat the brutal heat of summer with our collection of invigorating lemonade recipes that range from kid-friendly classics to boozy, frozen blends. Whether you're hosting a party poolside or looking for a simple fruit lemonade to sip with dinner, we have a deliciously tangy drink that will fit the bill.
Best Lemonade Ever
Looking for that familiar lemonade stand flavor? This top-rated recipe is ripe with delightfully tangy citrus and ice-cold refreshment. Pour from your favorite pitcher and share with family and friends all summer long.
Old-Fashioned Pink Lemonade
This 4-ingredient lemonade pairs the sharp sweetness of cranberry with juicy citrus for the perfect sip. Serve over ice and enjoy the cool rush of classic summertime flavor that follows.
Blueberry Lemonade
Tender blueberries are combined with traditional lemonade ingredients for an explosion of tang. Try a low-glycemic sweetener for a healthy spin on this recipe brimming with berry goodness.
Lemon Whiskey Slush
Whiskey lemonade is one of the most satisfying ways to beat the heat, and this recipe adds blended ice to the equation for a frosty, indulgent sip. Use other citrus fruits like lime and grapefruit and get similarly delicious results.
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
The sweet icy swirl of frozen strawberry lemonade is undeniably delicious. Whip up a fresh, party-friendly beverage that celebrates the cheery flavors of the season.
Easy Raspberry Lemonade
"I needed a quick but pretty punch for my sister's bridal shower," shares one Allrecipes member. "This punch was perfect. I recieved tons of compliments. I enhanced the punch by adding 1 can of frozen lemonade concentrate - then added sliced lemons to float on top!"
Icy Blender Lemonade
This tart, slushy frozen lemonade is just the ticket on a steaming-hot summer's day. Reviewers suggest adding another lemon for a boost of citrusy punch. Sweeten to taste, chill, and enjoy.
All Natural Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh strawberries are blended with sugar, lemon juice, and water to create this vibrant lemonade. The smooth, bright taste is sure to be a hit at your next gathering — garnish each glass with sliced strawberry for an artful twist.
Bethy's Cucumber Basil Lemonade
"Easy, refreshing and enjoyed by kids and adults alike," says mom2pickyeaters. "I was looking for cucumber recipes since our garden is overflowing. It was a great addition to our party."
Black Tea Lemonade
Iced tea meets lemonade in this enticing 3-ingredient summer drink recipe. A simple blend of frozen concentrate, orange pekoe tea, and sugar truly shines in this classic refresher.
Electric Lemonade
Try a blue lemonade that's boozy, tart, and bursting with flavor. Sour mix and lemon-lime soda add a sweet fizz that sets this vibrantly hued drink apart. Serve it in a punch bowl or individually in Collins glasses.
Homemade Blackberry Lemonade
Blended blackberries, simple syrup, and freshly squeezed lemon juice combine for a cooling summer treat. This easy berry lemonade comes together in under 10 minutes and is the perfect drink for all ages.
Brazilian Lemonade
Try a creamy lemonade with uniquely bold flavor tailor-made for summer. This Brazilian drink is made with condensed milk and whole limes for a surprisingly silky texture.
Peppermint Lemonade
Take the chill factor up a notch with a minty lemonade that's sure to become a summertime favorite. Reviewers suggest adding bourbon for a mint julep-esque escape from soaring temperatures.
Summer Beer
This pretty-in-pink lemonade is made with vodka, beer, and frozen concentrate for batch of convenient cocktails. Don't miss out on the mouthwatering flavor of this Allrecipes community favorite.
Watermelon Lemonade
"This was very refreshing in the summer sun," says The Kings Chef. "I added a shot of melon liqueur and it got even better. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!"
Easy Lemonade
This 5-star lemonade recipe proves that the simplest things are often the best. Create the cool drink of your dreams with just three ingredients then garnish with lemon, lime, or orange slices for a fun display.
Refreshing Cucumber Lemonade
Crisp sliced cucumbers join tangy lemonade in this top-rated recipe. Enjoy an invigorating drink that's both irresistible and easy to make. Chill for at least an hour for best results.
Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade
A sweet blend of watermelon and strawberry adds high-spirited flavor to standard lemonade. You'll love the luscious tropical taste and easy prep that makes this lemonade recipe a winner.
Lavender Lemonade
Experience a subtly floral lemonade with unique color and taste. The soothing scent of lavender will fill your home, and you'll have a garden-inspired drink to help fight the heat.
Basil Lemonade
If you love the bold, fragrant taste of basil, add this herb-infused lemonade to your roster. Swirl torn basil leaves into the pitcher, refrigerate overnight, and remove leaves before serving. You'll have the best lemonade on the block.
Ginger Lemonade
Pleasantly sharp, sweet, and icy ginger lemonade makes each sip a celebration. Customize this recipe to your taste — add bourbon for an adult twist or ginger ale for tasty party punch.
Hard Lemonade
Make a vodka-spiked lemonade that will keep you cool and make company glad they came. This recipe combines a lemony simple syrup with juice and spirits for a perfectly shareable beverage.
Rebecca's Rockin Vodka Lemonade
Lime juice and raspberry lemonade concentrate create a lush fruit flavor in this unique vodka lemonade recipe. Add frozen berries to the mixture as fun makeshift ice cubes for the season.
Blueberry Stevia Lemonade
Fresh blueberries and thyme are swirled with sparkling water and fresh lemon juice in this delectable drink recipe. Garnish with leftover fruit and herbs for a playful spin on summertime refreshment.
State Fair Lemonade
"Perfect!" raves reviewer Jan Elle. "Not too sour and not too sweet with an added hint of that amazing lemon oil for a more complex flavor. I only wish I had doubled the recipe from the start."
Watermelon Strawberry Mango Lemonade Smoothie
Chopped mango adds a bright, tropical touch to this slushy watermelon lemonade. Perfectly ripe, flavorful fruit is the star of the show — simply blend and serve.
Rico's Passionate Pink Honey Lemonade
"It started out as a drink we made for the kids, but once we realized tequila was perfect in it, it became a grown up drink!"says Darbie.