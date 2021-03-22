7 Sweet and Tart Lemon Raspberry Treats
Raspberries and lemons combine to make a perfectly sweet and pucker-inducing pair. Raspberry's juicy brightness and lemon's sharp, fresh presence are a match made in dessert-heaven. From a hearty oatmeal crumble to a layered mousse cake, this classic flavor combination has the delicious tang that keeps us coming back. Discover your favorite lemon-raspberry dessert recipe here.
Raspberry-Lemon Cupcakes
A delicious pop of sweet and tart flavor that's ready in just an hour. Ice your cupcakes with a tangy lemon glaze for a uniquely rich experience that's fun for the whole family.
Lemon-Raspberry Oatmeal Crumb Bars
Ordinary oats are transformed into sweet, crumbly bars with a tangy lemon raspberry layer. Whip up an easy dessert with bright, fun colors and the flavor to match.
Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pie
A classically cool pie gets updated with a tasty layer of raspberry filling. The entire treat is blanketed with a thick, pillowy meringue that will thrill anyone lucky enough to snag a slice.
Lemon Raspberry Cookie Cups
Make these impressive bite-size desserts using a mini muffin pan. Bake and chill cookie cups before filling each one with raspberry jam and a lemon-cream cheese frosting.
Raspberry Lemon Muffins
"These muffins were very moist and full of berries which my family likes," says home cook mmoyer30. "Muffins pulled away from liners easily. I had lemon juice left over so made a glaze and drizzled it over top."
Lemon Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse Cake
Four layers of moist lemon cake stacked with decadent mousse and fresh berries. This whimsical cake is piled high with lusciously tart ingredients — a great option for both birthday parties and weekday indulgence.
Lemon Panna Cotta With Raspberry-Orange Sauce
A liqueur-infused lemon cream is topped with partially frozen raspberries and berry sauce for a fresh twist on your dessert course. Easy to make ahead and serve elegantly.