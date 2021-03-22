7 Sweet and Tart Lemon Raspberry Treats

By Rai Mincey March 22, 2021
Credit: lutzflcat

Raspberries and lemons combine to make a perfectly sweet and pucker-inducing pair. Raspberry's juicy brightness and lemon's sharp, fresh presence are a match made in dessert-heaven. From a hearty oatmeal crumble to a layered mousse cake, this classic flavor combination has the delicious tang that keeps us coming back. Discover your favorite lemon-raspberry dessert recipe here. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Raspberry-Lemon Cupcakes

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A delicious pop of sweet and tart flavor that's ready in just an hour. Ice your cupcakes with a tangy lemon glaze for a uniquely rich experience that's fun for the whole family. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Lemon-Raspberry Oatmeal Crumb Bars

Credit: Yoly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Ordinary oats are transformed into sweet, crumbly bars with a tangy lemon raspberry layer. Whip up an easy dessert with bright, fun colors and the flavor to match. 

3 of 8

Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A classically cool pie gets updated with a tasty layer of raspberry filling. The entire treat is blanketed with a thick, pillowy meringue that will thrill anyone lucky enough to snag a slice. 

Advertisement

4 of 8

Lemon Raspberry Cookie Cups

Credit: Sweet as Sugar Cookies
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make these impressive bite-size desserts using a mini muffin pan. Bake and chill cookie cups before filling each one with raspberry jam and a lemon-cream cheese frosting. 

5 of 8

Raspberry Lemon Muffins

Credit: danube66
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"These muffins were very moist and full of berries which my family likes," says home cook mmoyer30. "Muffins pulled away from liners easily. I had lemon juice left over so made a glaze and drizzled it over top."

6 of 8

Lemon Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse Cake

Credit: Calebz_Wife
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Four layers of moist lemon cake stacked with decadent mousse and fresh berries. This whimsical cake is piled high with lusciously tart ingredients — a great option for both birthday parties and weekday indulgence. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Lemon Panna Cotta With Raspberry-Orange Sauce

Credit: bernice2
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A liqueur-infused lemon cream is topped with partially frozen raspberries and berry sauce for a fresh twist on your dessert course. Easy to make ahead and serve elegantly. 

8 of 8

More Inspiration

Credit: Kim
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rai Mincey