15 Chicken Recipes for Lemon-Pepper Lovers
The lemon-pepper and chicken combo is beloved for a number of reasons, most of which can be summed up this way: Lemon-pepper is a simple, low-cost way to dress up an otherwise bland piece of chicken. The zesty lemon flavor mingles beautifully with spicy black pepper to create a refreshing flavor combination that's bright but not too overwhelming. If you're looking for ways to cook lemon-pepper chicken, you're in luck. We've curated a collection of our best lemon-pepper chicken recipes, from grilled chicken to chicken wings and more. Here's our list of 15 chicken recipes that lemon-pepper fans will love.
Gina's Lemon-Pepper Chicken
This recipe puts the saying "less is more" into action. Chicken breasts are seasoned with lemon-pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. "This has got to be the easiest way to make this type of chicken," says reviewer KHALEN. "The only hard part is waiting for it to cook so you can sink your teeth into something good."
Slow Cooker Lemon-Pepper Chicken
Recipe creator loisln77 says, "A whole chicken is seasoned with lemon-pepper, garlic, and thyme, then slow-cooked to perfection." Homemade rotisserie chicken will always taste better than store-bought!
Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings
"My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's lemon-pepper chicken wings," says recipe creator FleurSweetLoves. "The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies."
Lemon Pepper Chicken I
Chicken breasts are sautéed in butter, pepper, and lemon...and that's it! "So simple and good you can't believe it," says reviewer BETTEQ. "Also tried with pork chops...just add a bit more cooking time and turn more often."
Lemon-Pepper Grilled Chicken
Chicken breasts are marinated in a mixture of lemon-pepper, dry mustard, and crushed rosemary before being grilled to perfection. "The combination of lemon and rosemary really makes this work," says reviewer Jillian.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Reviewer Kim describes these simple wings as "Restaurant quality!" Many reviewers suggest cutting the amount of salt called for in half.
Lemon Pepper Chicken II
This unusual mixture of lemonade mix, black pepper, and Italian-style dressing yields a deliciously tangy result. "The key to this recipe is to use unsweetened lemonade mix (like Kool-Aid) to eliminate the sweetness problem," says reviewer Paula Stotts.
Lemon-Pepper Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breasts with lemon-pepper and bread crumbs are a deliciously different way to enjoy fried chicken. "This lemon-pepper chicken was popular with my friends in grad school," says Katieanne. "We used to do the prep work at our desk and coffee table in the living room since we had only about 1 1/2 square feet of counter space in our tiny kitchenette. Serve chicken over rice with gravy, garnished with freshly ground pepper and lemon zest."
Lemon Pepper Wings
"Yet another great variation on the ever-popular tailgating and sports-bar snack, and very simple and easy to make," says recipe creator EatThis. "I have tried this with several brands of lemon-pepper seasonings and found I actually liked the cheapest one the most. It was a tad twangier than the others and was more suited to my liking. I found it at my local food store in the seasoning section. I also tend to lean towards a lemon-pepper seasoning that includes a white pepper and less black."
Lemon Pepper Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables
This is an Olive Garden copycat recipe, so you know it's going to be good! "It's very versatile," says reviewer Sheryl Youell. "I also substituted fettuccine for the bow tie pasta since I didn't have any."
Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast
Chicken and veggies are tossed in a lemon-pepper pan gravy for a bright and zesty meal. "The gravy was amazing...scooped it over a baked potato," says reviewer Lahneen Black.
Broiled Paprika and Lemon-Pepper Chicken Breasts
Add paprika and cloves to lemon-pepper and you've got a seasoning blend that's both zesty and spicy. "The great blend of spices on these broiled chicken breasts has a wonderful flavor and pairs well with many vegetable side dishes," says recipe creator StephanieLyn.
Baked Lemon-Pepper-Harissa Wings
"Got a craving for hot wings and looking for something other than the typical Buffalo flavor? You've come to the right place," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole. "These wings are spicy, sticky, and oven baked so they are better for you. Harissa is a hot chili pepper paste that brings a unique flavor to more traditional wings."
Harissa and Lemon-Pepper Wings
Harissa finds itself on the list twice, and it's no wonder why. "You don't need a bunch of ingredients to make out-of-this-world wings. A few flavor packed ingredients will do! Tangy and woody lemon-pepper mixed with the complex, smoky spice of harissa will give your usual wings some extra lift," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Lemon-Pepper Chicken and Potatoes
This one-dish lemon-pepper chicken dish with potatoes, bell peppers, and onions preps in about 10 minutes. "This was pretty good and easy to put together," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "I added some hot pepper flakes."
