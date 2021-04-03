10 Luscious Lemon Loaf Cake Recipes
Nothing beats a slice of tangy lemon loaf cake with a drizzle of sweet icing for a mid-morning or afternoon pick-me-up. Whether it's a moist blueberry lemon cake or an easy lemon poppy seed loaf, brighten up your day and make one of these lovely lemon loaf cake recipes for a citrusy treat anytime.
Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Juicy blueberries are a natural pairing with lemon in this classic loaf cake that's fun to bake with the kids. Reviewer KSMcooks was delighted with the results: "This is the taste I have been seeking! So I made two! The second one I added some lemon rind to the batter and used some fresh blueberries (wow)!"
Lemon Loaf Cake
Recipe-creator Seth Martin made this lemon cake on a whim, but was delighted with the results: "It's sweet, yet retains that delicious tart lemon zing and flavor." Drizzle the loaf cake with a tart citrus icing while it is still warm; allow cake to cool while the glaze soaks in.
German Lemon Cake
This popular loaf cake is known as Zitronenkuchen in Germany. "Delicious!" says home-cook gingerB. "I made extra glaze and made it extra lemony and poked tons of holes in the cake with the bamboo skewers and poured generously. I added extra sugar to the rest of the glaze to make the glaze thicker."
Velda's Lemon Loaf
This wonderfully simple lemon loaf cake uses lemon cake mix and lemon pudding mix for a light texture. The recipe makes enough for two loaves, so you could freeze one and top the other with a lemon or lime glaze for an added boost of citrus flavor if you wish.
Easy-To-Make Lemon Curd Pound Cake
This easy-to-make loaf cake gets an extra boost of lemon flavor with the addition of lemon curd. It's perfect for picnics or as an afternoon treat! This recipe will make 16 to 18 cupcakes if you prefer. Reduce baking time for cupcakes to about 45 minutes.
Passover Iced Lemon Loaf
This dairy-free lemon and vanilla loaf cake is made with matzo cake flour, but the results will be just as good using all-purpose flour, if you prefer. With a sweet lemony glaze, it's sure to be a hit at your Passover dinner.
Lemon Poppy Seed Loaf
This recipe produces two poppy seed loaves with a moist, zesty lemony flavor. Top with a lemon drizzle icing and a scattering of poppy seeds for a gorgeous presentation. Like most sweet loaf cakes, it tastes even better the next day (if it lasts that long)!
Zesty Lemon Loaf
With loads of 5 star reviews, this melt-in-your-mouth pound cake-style lemon loaf that's infused with ginger and orange liqueur will wow your guests! "Oh my goodness, what a treat!" says home cook naples34102. "Moist and lemony and exquisitely delicious."
Yogurt Cake
This buttery 5-star lemon loaf cake is moist and delicious. It's made with lemon yogurt instead of sour cream, and flavored with lemon extract. It's easy to add additional ingredients to this loaf cake: try adding blueberries, raspberries, or cranberries for an even fruitier treat!
Starbucks Lemon Loaf Copycat
If you love the lemon loaf at your local Starbucks, why not try making it yourself? The glowing reviews ensure that it's totally possible to enjoy this luscious lemon cake straight from your oven!
