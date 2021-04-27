10 Refreshing Lemon Cocktails to Sip By the Pool
When life gives you lemons ... make lemon cocktails! That's how the saying goes, right? These sweet and refreshing recipes will cool you down on even the hottest of days. Whether you're in the mood for a delicious libation that's dangerously easy to sip or a fancy drink that'll make you feel like a certified mixologist, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best lemon cocktail recipes — you'll come back to it all summer long.
Lemon Drop Martini
Citrus lovers will adore this fresh-tasting vodka martini made with lemon zest, lime juice, and sweet and sour mix. For a burst of sweetness, make sure to rim your glass in sugar.
Lynchburg Lemonade Cocktail
Tennessee whiskey is the secret ingredient in this lemonade cocktail. Reviewer Lindsay suggests shaking instead of stirring, as it blends the flavors better.
Vodka Lemonade with Mint
Chopped mint leaves add a burst of freshness to this lemon-flavored drink. Make sure to let the mixture sit in the fridge for at least half an hour (but preferably longer) for the flavors to meld.
Rebecca's Rockin' Vodka Lemonade
It couldn't be easier to whip up this cool summertime cocktail with a can of frozen raspberry concentrate, vodka, and a lime. Garnish with a paper umbrella for a fun effect.
Meyer Lemon Martini
Only Meyer lemons will do for this sunny martini. If you don't have Meyers on hand, you can substitute regular lemons — but if you do, be sure to add a bit of sugar.
Tom Collins Cocktail
Here's a classic cocktail to make for your next summertime event. This recipe calls for vodka, but you can use gin if you prefer.
Classic Whiskey Sour
Lemon juice, whiskey, and simple syrup are all you need to make this cocktail that's worthy of even the classiest bar. Fair warning: This recipe makes a strong drink.
Electric Lemonade
Here's a tip from 5-star reviewer Joe Bishop:
"By itself this is an excellent drink ... but try adding coconut rum and you'll be blown away!!!"
Radler
You only need two ingredients to make this big-batch German drink recipe: six cans of pilsner-style beer and two quarts of prepared lemonade.
Long Island Iced Tea Cocktail
Use four types of alcohol (vodka, gin, rum, and tequila) to make this notoriously strong-yet-tasty cocktail. "You forget how much alcohol is in them because they taste so good," according to reviewer Sandi.
