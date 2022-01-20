10 Lemon Chicken Soup Recipes That Are Full of Citrus Flavor

By Corey Williams
January 20, 2022
Credit: Soup Loving Nicole

Lemon juice adds bright flavor to these comforting chicken soups. In this collection of our best lemon chicken soup recipes, you'll find traditional favorites (such as Greek avgolemono soup, which is thickened to velvety perfection with egg yolks) and fun new ideas (from restaurant-inspired copycats to shortcut ideas made with just a few ingredients). Get the mouthwatering lemon chicken soup inspiration here. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Greek Avgolemono Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this traditional Greek avgolemono (egg-lemon) soup with just four ingredients: a whole chicken, white rice, three eggs, and the juice of two lemons. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Greek lemon chicken soup works well as an appetizer, but it's filling enough to serve as a meal. "Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests," says recipe creator Shelley Ross.

3 of 11

Greek-Inspired Lemon Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This garlicky lemon chicken soup comes together in just 30 minutes, so it's the perfect last-minute meal for busy weeknights. Top with feta cheese for a creamy finish. 

Advertisement

4 of 11

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This restaurant-inspired lemon chicken soup features orzo, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. "I would give this recipe more than 5 stars if I could," raves reviewer LindseyGerber. "It is that good. So fresh, lemony, savory...really excellent."

5 of 11

Lemon-Pesto Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Prepared pesto adds bright, fresh flavor to this lemon chicken soup. You can buy a jar of pesto at the grocery store or make your own with our top-rated recipe

6 of 11

Avgolemono Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Even in its quick-and-easy form it's a delicious and comforting meal, but when you use a fresh whole chicken, it becomes epic," Chef John says of this creamy lemon chicken soup with arborio rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Lemony Cream of Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This lemon chicken soup, which is ready in just half an hour, starts with a convenient secret ingredient: canned cream of chicken soup. 

8 of 11

Basic Chicken Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This chicken soup isn't so basic after all! A whole lemon adds brightness, while an ample amount of garlic lends powerful flavor. 

9 of 11

Lemon Chicken Soup II

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Believe it or not, this impressive lemon chicken soup recipe calls for fewer than 10 ingredients you probably already have on hand (including chicken broth, white rice, and fresh veggies). 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Easy Avgolemono Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The flavors of condensed cream of chicken soup, milk, white rice, and lemon juice blend beautifully together in this shortcut lemon chicken soup recipe. 

11 of 11

More Inspiration

Credit: Kim's Cooking Now

Try one of Our Best Lemon Chicken Recipes Full of Fresh Flavor. Plus, explore our entire collection of Lemon Chicken Recipes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Corey Williams