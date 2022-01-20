10 Lemon Chicken Soup Recipes That Are Full of Citrus Flavor
Lemon juice adds bright flavor to these comforting chicken soups. In this collection of our best lemon chicken soup recipes, you'll find traditional favorites (such as Greek avgolemono soup, which is thickened to velvety perfection with egg yolks) and fun new ideas (from restaurant-inspired copycats to shortcut ideas made with just a few ingredients). Get the mouthwatering lemon chicken soup inspiration here.
Greek Avgolemono Chicken Soup
Make this traditional Greek avgolemono (egg-lemon) soup with just four ingredients: a whole chicken, white rice, three eggs, and the juice of two lemons.
Greek Lemon Chicken Soup
This Greek lemon chicken soup works well as an appetizer, but it's filling enough to serve as a meal. "Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests," says recipe creator Shelley Ross.
Greek-Inspired Lemon Chicken Soup
This garlicky lemon chicken soup comes together in just 30 minutes, so it's the perfect last-minute meal for busy weeknights. Top with feta cheese for a creamy finish.
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
This restaurant-inspired lemon chicken soup features orzo, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. "I would give this recipe more than 5 stars if I could," raves reviewer LindseyGerber. "It is that good. So fresh, lemony, savory...really excellent."
Lemon-Pesto Chicken Soup
Prepared pesto adds bright, fresh flavor to this lemon chicken soup. You can buy a jar of pesto at the grocery store or make your own with our top-rated recipe.
Avgolemono Soup
"Even in its quick-and-easy form it's a delicious and comforting meal, but when you use a fresh whole chicken, it becomes epic," Chef John says of this creamy lemon chicken soup with arborio rice.
Lemony Cream of Chicken Soup
This lemon chicken soup, which is ready in just half an hour, starts with a convenient secret ingredient: canned cream of chicken soup.
Basic Chicken Soup
This chicken soup isn't so basic after all! A whole lemon adds brightness, while an ample amount of garlic lends powerful flavor.
Lemon Chicken Soup II
Believe it or not, this impressive lemon chicken soup recipe calls for fewer than 10 ingredients you probably already have on hand (including chicken broth, white rice, and fresh veggies).
Easy Avgolemono Soup
The flavors of condensed cream of chicken soup, milk, white rice, and lemon juice blend beautifully together in this shortcut lemon chicken soup recipe.
