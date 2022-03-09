15 Leftover Pulled Pork Recipes
Got leftover pulled pork that you don't want to go to waste? You're in luck! Put your leftovers to good use with these genius recipes. From quick and easy meals and appetizers that come together with just a few ingredients (such as pizza, tacos, and sandwiches) to impressive dinners that the whole family will love, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our very best leftover pulled pork recipes.
Creamy Pulled Pork Soup
Warm up from the inside out with this cozy soup that comes together quickly and easily with milk, spices, chicken broth, barbecue sauce, and leftover pulled pork.
Quick and Easy Pulled Pork Burritos
Leftover pulled pork is rolled in a warm tortilla with baked beans, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, and canned enchilada sauce. Recipe creator Chef Kevin suggests pairing with your favorite coleslaw.
Pulled Pork Meatloaf
"After you and the family have enjoyed all the pulled pork you can stand, use the last few cups in a pulled pork meatloaf," says recipe creator doxysmom. "It's fantastic!"
Pulled Pork and Pumpkin Cornbread Torta
This sweet and savory leftover pulled pork dish is full of autumnal flavors like pumpkin, pecans, and cranberries. "All these flavors melt in your mouth, with the added flavors of fall and the slight chill in the air, bring an added warmth and smile to your hearts," according to recipe creator Brenda Maxwell Watts.
Barbecue Pork Pizza
Top refrigerated pizza dough with leftover pulled pork, red onion slices, dill pickle slices, and mozzarella cheese. This easy family dinner comes together in less than half an hour.
Pulled Pork Hash
This leftover pulled pork hash makes a satisfying breakfast or a quick and easy dinner. "We made the recipe as written, served it with a side of scrambled eggs, and topped it with a bit of hot sauce or ketchup," says reviewer Jennifer Korpak Bechtel. "The whole family enjoyed it."
Memphis Wontons
Leftover pork and onions are stuffed into store-bought wrappers, then fried until golden brown. Pair with barbecue sauce for a simple appetizer.
Pulled Pork Chili Verde
"I had some leftover smoked pork butt and OMG, what an amazing way to use it up," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar France C. "It just added another delicious layer of flavor. I have to admit I was skeptical of the coconut milk, however you don't even taste coconut, and it helps thicken the chili."
Smoked BBQ-Stuffed Pineapple
Make this sweet and savory dish with just five ingredients: fresh pineapples, leftover pulled pork, bottled barbecue sauce, bacon bits, and a bag of glazed walnuts and cranberries.
Wasabi Pork Nachos
"Wasabi-spiked sour cream, bagged coleslaw mix, and Cheddar cheese turn leftover pulled pork and tortilla chips into dinner-worthy nachos," according to recipe creator Jamie.
Memphis BBQ Pork Totchos
Bite-sized frozen potato nuggets (such as Tater Tots) are topped with cheese, leftover pulled pork, onions, pickled jalapeños, bottled barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and green onions.
Pulled Pork Nachos with Sriracha Slaw
"Step up your nacho game this game day by turning leftover pulled pork into a sheet-full of goodness no one will be able to resist," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
BBQ Pork-Stuffed Corn Muffins
Looking for a fun appetizer to serve a crowd? Try this simple recipe made with a package of dry corn muffin mix and leftover pulled pork.
Chef John's Cuban Sandwich
Chef John's take on the classic Cuban sandwich is made with leftover pulled pork, deli ham, pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Shredded Pork Fajita Tacos
This quick, easy, and crowd-pleasing recipe is easy to make in less than half an hour. Leftover pulled pork tacos are topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, jarred salsa, and sour cream.
