10 Leek and Potato Recipes That Go Beyond Soup

By Corey Williams February 10, 2022
Credit: Chef John

Leeks and potatoes are a match made in vegetable heaven. The potato's mild starchiness pairs perfectly with the leek's oniony flavor. Though we've got plenty of potato-leek soups to keep you satisfied all season long, the combo is also delicious in latkes, frittatas, and more. Whether you're looking for a cozy entree or a simple side dish, find a new favorite in this collection of our best potato and leek recipes. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Potato Leek Latkes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make these flavorful latkes with just six ingredients: potatoes, leeks, eggs, flaxseed meal, salt, and Parmesan cheese. Recipe creator Michael Zick Doherty suggests serving with a dollop of sour cream. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Lighter Potato and Leek Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recipe creator wamsley says this budget-friendly potato and leek soup, made without butter or cream, has roots that date back to the Great Depression. 

3 of 11

Potato Leek Soup (Vichyssoise)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This cold potato and leek soup is filling, satisfying, and totally refreshing. Creme fraiche and heavy cream add richness, while  cayenne pepper adds a touch of heat. 

Advertisement

4 of 11

Potato and Leek Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for an easy breakfast or brunch idea that's sure to impress? You can make this potato and leek frittata with fewer than 10 ingredients. 

5 of 11

Instant Pot Potato, Leek, and Carrot Soup

Credit: Diana71
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use your Instant Pot to make this quick and easy soup with carrots, potatoes, and leeks. "The flavors are wonderful and so perfect for a cold snowy day," says reviewer Linda Kronstadt Ptaschinski

6 of 11

Potato, Leek, Carrot and Turmeric Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This hearty soup with carrots, leeks, potatoes, ginger, and turmeric is sure to soothe your soul. "Very tasty, comforting soup, perfect on a cold winter day or if you're feeling under the weather," according to reviewer sam13601.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Instant Pot Leek Mashed Potatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Leeks add fresh flavor and a vibrant pop of color to these creamy mashed potatoes. "I made exactly as written and they turned out perfectly," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.

8 of 11

Colcannon

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This traditional Irish side dish — made with potatoes, leeks, and cabbage — is as easy to make as it is to eat. "This is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods," says reviewer DJANG1, who suggests serving with roast chicken

9 of 11

Boudreaux's Cajun Potato-Leek Soup

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn up the heat with this spicy potato and leek soup. "Really really tasty soup," raves reviewer 6patch. "Hearty and filling."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Scallop, Leek, and Mushroom Chowder

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Potatoes, leeks, and mushrooms blend beautifully in this sherry-spiked chowder flavored with thyme, garlic, cayenne pepper, and ginger. 

11 of 11

More Inspiration

Credit: Buckwheat Queen

Hungry for more? Explore our entire collections of Leek Recipes and Potato Recipes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Corey Williams