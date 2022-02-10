10 Leek and Potato Recipes That Go Beyond Soup
Leeks and potatoes are a match made in vegetable heaven. The potato's mild starchiness pairs perfectly with the leek's oniony flavor. Though we've got plenty of potato-leek soups to keep you satisfied all season long, the combo is also delicious in latkes, frittatas, and more. Whether you're looking for a cozy entree or a simple side dish, find a new favorite in this collection of our best potato and leek recipes.
Potato Leek Latkes
Make these flavorful latkes with just six ingredients: potatoes, leeks, eggs, flaxseed meal, salt, and Parmesan cheese. Recipe creator Michael Zick Doherty suggests serving with a dollop of sour cream.
Lighter Potato and Leek Soup
Recipe creator wamsley says this budget-friendly potato and leek soup, made without butter or cream, has roots that date back to the Great Depression.
Potato Leek Soup (Vichyssoise)
This cold potato and leek soup is filling, satisfying, and totally refreshing. Creme fraiche and heavy cream add richness, while cayenne pepper adds a touch of heat.
Potato and Leek Frittata
Looking for an easy breakfast or brunch idea that's sure to impress? You can make this potato and leek frittata with fewer than 10 ingredients.
Instant Pot Potato, Leek, and Carrot Soup
Use your Instant Pot to make this quick and easy soup with carrots, potatoes, and leeks. "The flavors are wonderful and so perfect for a cold snowy day," says reviewer Linda Kronstadt Ptaschinski.
Potato, Leek, Carrot and Turmeric Soup
This hearty soup with carrots, leeks, potatoes, ginger, and turmeric is sure to soothe your soul. "Very tasty, comforting soup, perfect on a cold winter day or if you're feeling under the weather," according to reviewer sam13601.
Instant Pot Leek Mashed Potatoes
Leeks add fresh flavor and a vibrant pop of color to these creamy mashed potatoes. "I made exactly as written and they turned out perfectly," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Colcannon
This traditional Irish side dish — made with potatoes, leeks, and cabbage — is as easy to make as it is to eat. "This is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods," says reviewer DJANG1, who suggests serving with roast chicken.
Boudreaux's Cajun Potato-Leek Soup
Turn up the heat with this spicy potato and leek soup. "Really really tasty soup," raves reviewer 6patch. "Hearty and filling."
Scallop, Leek, and Mushroom Chowder
Potatoes, leeks, and mushrooms blend beautifully in this sherry-spiked chowder flavored with thyme, garlic, cayenne pepper, and ginger.
