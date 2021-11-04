7 Holiday Cookies From Latin America to Upgrade Your Cookie Exchange
Cookies speak a universal language that we all know and love. And when your cookies hail from Latin America, you can expect to be the talk of the cookie swap. From traditional alfajores and cocada to Mexican chocolate cookies and meringue kisses, these cookie recipes will brighten up your holiday season. Scroll through to find our favorite Latin American-inspired holiday cookies.
Brigadeiro
These three-ingredient Brazilian treats are made with cocoa, butter, and sweetened condensed milk and are essentially little balls of fudge. Traditionally, they are covered in chocolate sprinkles, but you can dress them up for the holiday season with red and green sprinkles. Feliz Natal!
Surprise Meringue Kisses
Also called suspiros, these cookies are little drops of meringue flavored with vanilla and peppermint extract. This specific recipe has a chocolate kiss inside of each cookie, but you can omit that or use mini chocolate chips instead.
Cocada (Brazilian Coconut Sweet)
This four-ingredient cookie is enjoyed in Brazil. They're simply made with sweetened condensed milk, sugar, coconut, and vanilla extract for a sweet and chewy treat.
Cinnamon Palmiers
Known as orejas (ears) in Mexico and other Latin American countries, these pastries are a delicious holiday treat. This recipe uses frozen puff pastry that is rolled around a filling with sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom to create a design that is said to look like ears, butterflies, glasses, hearts, and so much more depending where you are.
Polvorones de Canele (Cinnamon Cookies)
Polvorones are known as Mexican wedding cookies but are also enjoyed during Christmastime. They are buttery shortbread cookies that are rolled in powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Mexican Chocolate Snowball Cookies
Like the polvorone, these snowball cookies are a shortbread-like cookie but with a spicy chocolate twist. They have cocoa powder, cinnamon, ancho chile pepper, almonds, and dark chocolate on the inside and are rolled in a mixture of powdered sugar, cinnamon, and cocoa powder on the outside.
Alfajores Argentinean Style
Argentinean-style alfajores are made with a shortbread-like cookie that will melt in your mouth. They are filled with dulce de leche, which is like a caramel spread, and rolled in coconut.