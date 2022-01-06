12 Lamb Marinade Recipes for a Tender, Juicy, Delicious Feast

By Corey Williams
January 06, 2022

Want to cook juicy, flavorful, and tender lamb at home? You're going to need a good marinade. Fortunately, we've got you covered on that front. From basic options to make with just a few ingredients to complex ideas that are full of flavor, you'll find a delicious new go-to in this collection of our very best lamb marinade recipes. 

Herb Garden Marinade for Lamb

Fresh-from-the-garden herbs (such as oregano, mint, parsley, and rosemary) are highlighted in this lovely, aromatic lamb marinade. The recipe is easily customizable, according to Allrecipes Allstar Bibi, and can be adjusted to suit your tastes. 

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

"This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest," recipe creator JMASS says of this top-rated lamb marinade recipe. "Be prepared for many requests for seconds!"

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

A simple lamb marinade of vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic, and onions ensures flavorful meat every time. Recipe creator Noor says the marinade also works well with steak. 

Grilled Garlic and Rosemary Lamb Loin Chops

Make restaurant-worthy grilled loin chops in the comfort of your own kitchen with this garlic-rosemary-Dijon mustard lamb marinade. A homemade garlic-rosemary aioli is the perfect accompaniment. 

Grilled Lemon and Rosemary Lamb Chops

Chef John's yogurt-based lamb marinade features aromatic spices like cinnamon, oregano, and rosemary. A tablespoon of chile paste adds subtle heat, while lemon juice lends welcome brightness. 

Herbed Lamb Chops

An herbaceous white wine-tarragon marinade is the key to these juicy lamb chops. It's "nice and tangy and very sophisticated without being at all pretentious," according to reviewer CHACHEE.

Grilled Lamb with Brown Sugar Glaze

This lamb marinade — with brown sugar, tarragon, ginger, cinnamon, pepper, and garlic — will satisfy your sweet-savory cravings. 

Mike's BBQ Chili and Honey Lamb Marinade

Turn up the heat with this pleasantly spicy lamb marinade that features Asian chile paste, turmeric, curry powder, and mustard. A bit of honey balances the flavors with welcome sweetness. 

Vietnamese Aromatic Lamb Chops

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Lamb chops are marinated overnight in a bold mixture of chili powder, garlic, sugar, soy sauce, and citrus juices. "When I make it, this savory lamb dish has impressed EVERYONE and has had people coming back for more for many years," says recipe creator Nelson_Huynh.

Roast Leg of Lamb with Orange Juice and White Wine

"The marinade creates the most intense and flavorful lamb you will ever eat," according to recipe creator Luxy. "This lamb is moist and has a 'softer' flavor compared to your typical rosemary-and-garlic lamb."

Marinated, Breaded Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Garlic

Lamb chops are soaked in a 4-ingredient marinade (made with Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, garlic, and rosemary), breaded, then baked to juicy perfection. 

Grilled "Tandoori" Lamb

Here's another yogurt-based Indian lamb marinade that's bursting with flavor thanks to warming spices like ginger, garam masala, paprika, cumin, and cayenne pepper. 

Try one of Our Best Roast Leg of Lamb Recipes Worth Celebrating. Plus, explore our entire collections of Lamb Recipes and Marinade Recipes

