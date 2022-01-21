11 Hearty and Flavorful Lamb Kebab Recipes
Some ingredients suit certain recipes better — this is the case with lamb and kebab (also spelled kabob or kabab depending on country of origin). While the cooked meat staple originating in the Middle East works well with beef, chicken, and even fish, there's no denying that lamb, the original kebab meat, is exceptional when grilled or broiled and pairs well with the typical roster of spices such as cumin, sumac, cinnamon, paprika, cayenne, and cardamom. And even though kebabs are typically skewered, lamb kebab has evolved to fit alternative cooking methods, including roasting and pan-frying. These lamb kebab recipes from around the world, including kofta, souvlaki, koobideh, and sosaties, are some of the best ways to eat lamb. Scroll through and discover some of our favorite lamb kebab recipes.
Kebab Massalam
This Indian lamb kebab recipe comes out flavorful and bold thanks to the inclusion of aromatics such as coriander, Thai chili peppers, garlic, and turmeric. Serve with basmati rice.
South African Lamb Sosaties (Kebabs)
This traditional South African barbecue recipe uses yogurt, curry powder, and onion to bring out lamb meat's flavors. The dried apricots caramelize nicely on the grill, providing a sweet contrast to the savory meat.
Kofta Kebabs
Ground lamb is flavored with garlic, onion, parsley, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, allspice, cayenne pepper, ginger, and black pepper, then skewered and grilled. "We recently moved from the Detroit metro area where we were lucky enough to have our choice of many of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in the U.S.," says community member mamagast. "These kebabs taste just like the Kofta we sampled in so many places — delicious!!"
Lamb Souvlaki
A collection of lamb kebab recipes would be incomplete without including lamb souvlaki. Marinating the lamb in a Greek lemon vinaigrette reduces some of its gamey taste and brightens the flavor.
Bob's Kabobs
"Being married to an Albanian girl, I've eaten a lot of kofta in my day," says community member Ekbrook. "But this has got to be one of the top two kofta recipes I have had...and since the other is a secret...the only one I can now personally make at home."
Indian Style Sheekh Kabab
This recipe combines all kinds of herbs and spices — mint, cilantro, ginger paste, paprika, cayenne pepper, cumin, and coriander — to make kebabs with an unforgettable taste. It's importantly to finely chop the ingredients so the kebabs won't fall apart; you can blitz them in a food processor if you'd like.
Spicy Chinese Cumin Lamb Skewers
Recipe creator Wayne He says this lamb kebab recipe is a popular street food in China. Serve hot, and with cold beer.
Armenian Shish Kabob
"EXCELLENT Recipe! I'm half Armenian and this is good stuff," says community member GotCandy29. "The only thing to add is just a pinch of white vinegar, it helps to take away the strong taste of the lamb. Other than that, this recipe is perfect."
Kabob Koobideh (Persian Ground Meat Kabobs)
Koobideh, a kebab made with minced lamb, beef, or a combination of both, is a favorite dish in Persian fare. Amplify the sumac's zippy taste by sprinkling some on top of the meat just before serving.
Summer Lamb Kabobs
Morsels of lamb are soaked overnight in a marinade of mustard, vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, sage, and garlic, then skewered and grilled with pineapple and maraschino cherries. Some reviewers omitted the fruit and used mushrooms, onion, and peppers instead.
Moroccan Lamb Kabobs
This lamb kebab recipe has it all: sweetness from raisin, savory complexity from cayenne pepper, cumin, and coriander, and tanginess from goat cheese. It's great as-is, wrapped in pita bread or on top of mixed greens with a herbed yogurt or tzatziki sauce. The recipe yields a lot of kebabs, so go in expecting more than 6 servings.