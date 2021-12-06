10 Kumquat Recipes to Try This Winter
Sometimes the smallest things pack the biggest punch. Need proof? Take the kumquat, for example. The vibrant fruit is about the size of an olive, but it boasts a bold citrus flavor. If you're looking for something to do with kumquats when they're in season this winter, you've come to the right place. You'll find versatile marmalades, healthy dinners, decadent desserts, and so much more in this collection of our very best kumquat recipes.
Kumquat Pie
Make this refreshing pie with just five ingredients: a can of sweetened condensed milk, a tub of frozen whipped topping (such as Cool Whip), lemon juice, kumquat puree, and a prepared graham cracker crust.
Chef John's Kumquat Marmalade
This basic kumquat marmalade recipe is great to keep on hand. Reviewer Cindy Bighorse-Chadwick suggests slicing the kumquats (rather than quartering them) for a smoother texture.
Winter Fruit Salad
Kumquats, cilantro, pears, cucumber, and watercress lend color and flavor to this protein-packed quinoa salad that comes together in just half an hour.
Kumquats
Kumquats are boiled with sugar and cinnamon in this sweet, simple side dish. "This is the best recipe you aren't eating," raves reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar JARRIE.
Kumquat-Orange Marmalade
Here's another kumquat marmalade to try with your latest fruit haul. In this one, oranges and lemons add an extra burst of bright citrus flavor.
Grilled Swordfish Salad
Kumquats are tossed with spinach and tomatoes, dressed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and topped with grilled swordfish steaks and mangoes.
Quinoa with Kumquats and Leeks
This hearty quinoa dish, complete with nutritious kumquats and leeks, works just as well as a vegetarian main dish as it does a satisfying side dish. Recipe creator JCL recommends serving it with your favorite fish.
Kumquat Ice Cream
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this 5-ingredient kumquat dessert. "The unique, bright flavor of this fruit makes for a refreshing and delicious ice cream," according to recipe creator Sarah Rose.
Bulgur Veggie Stir Fry
Broccoli, green bell peppers, and kumquats are stir-fried with garlic, onions, and tofu. The simple stir-fry is served over fluffy bulgur wheat.
Poached Tuna Steaks
Tuna steaks are poached with lemon juice and cayenne pepper, then topped with kumquats and fresh cilantro. Recipe creator MOTTS suggests serving over couscous.
More Inspiration
Try one of Our Best Immune-Boosting Citrus Salads. Plus, our entire collection of Citrus Recipes.