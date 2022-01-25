12 Super-Flavorful Korean Barbeque Recipes
There's barbeque and then there's Korean barbeque, a blessed union of sweet and savory flavors and tender marinated meats. These Korean barbeque staples are more than delicious on their own, but they quickly become a well-rounded meal with the addition of rice, salad, and banchan side dishes such as kimchi or assorted pickles. Scroll through for our best Korean barbeque recipes, from delightfully chewy beef bulgogi to fall-off-the-bone short rib galbi, and from dak (chicken) to daeji (pork).
Korean BBQ Galbi
Galbi combines ultra-tender beef short ribs with strong sweet and savory flavors. It's traditionally cooked over a wood charcoal oven, but it can also be made on the grill, in the oven, or on the stove using a non-stick pan.
Spicy Korean Chicken
These Korean-style barbequed chicken thighs are easy to prepare and come together in just 30 minutes. If you don't want to fire up the grill, you can also prepare this dish on the stove or in the oven.
Related: The Best Korean Chicken Recipes
Beef Bulgogi
"I consider myself a bit of a bulgogi connoisseur," says community member JANIE12975. "I first tried bulgogi at church potlucks as a child. A sweet lady in our church always made it, since everyone requested it. Since I've grown up, I'm always on the search for Korean restaurants serving up some delicious bulgogi. Let me say, my search will go no further than my kitchen from now on. Love, love, LOVE this recipe."
Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)
Here's an easy way to prepare Korean short ribs that isn't just convenient — it's also delicious and will win any meat lover over. You can also make this recipe using chicken or sliced ribeye; just be sure to garnish with thinly sliced green onion tops.
Dak Bulgogi (Korean Barbeque Chicken)
This dak bulgogi takes some prep work, namely peeling, deboning, cutting, and marinating the chicken, but it's worth all the effort and time. The tender and juicy chicken thighs readily absorb the savory-sweet marinade for a taste and texture you won't be able to forget.
Awesome Korean Steak
"It doesn't get any better than this. This marinade is fantastic," says community member tweetybird. "This dish is the pride and joy of Koreans (and their national dish), and I'm sure you'll understand why when you try it!"
Kalbi (Korean Marinated Short Ribs)
A combination of soaking in water and marinating overnight gives these short ribs an incredible consistency and flavor. This recipe can also be prepared on a stovetop.
Related: Throw a Korean BBQ Party at Home
Korean Spicy Marinated Pork (Dae Ji Bool Gogi)
Go ahead and grab some extra pork loins (or pork butt, if you want a more traditional taste), because once you try this dish you'll want to make it over and over again. To bulk up the dish, add some sliced carrots, green peppers, and bok choy before frying, and serve with rice, kimchi, and salad to round out the meal. .
Korean BBQ Beef (Pul-Kogi)
"Being Korean-American myself, I'm very picky about my bul-ko-gi," says community member e-s-t-a-r. "There are tons of bul-ko-gi recipes out on the web (and I've tried many bad ones), and none have tasted as authentic as this! This recipe took me back to when my grandma would make it for me as a kid. Not to mention, my husband loved this recipe too. This is definitely a keeper!"
Korean Kebabs
These pork kebabs come out tender, juicy, and flavorful thanks to a rich peanut butter marinade. The meat is so succulent that it doesn't even need sauce.
Easy and Simple Korean BBQ Ribs
You're just 8 ingredients and 2 1/2 hours away from some of the best short ribs of your life. This recipe also works well with pork ribs.
Daeji Bulgogi (Pork Bulgogi)
Spicy and delectable, this easy Korean pork shoulder recipe will win over family and friends alike. This recipe is written for the stove, but it tastes even better made on a barbeque grill.