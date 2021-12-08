15 Fun Recipes That Kids Can Help You Make on The Next Snow Day
When the snow falls and you get the call that your kids' school is canceled, there's no need to panic. Yes, you will have kids running around looking for something to do, but we have the perfect solution: Let them help you make fun recipes in the kitchen. Snow days can be the perfect time to introduce your kids to cooking and baking, while still making the day fun. These recipes are as easy as they are adorable and delicious — your older kids can even make some of them on their own, but we recommend adult supervision. You'll find creative recipes for rainbow cake, mud dessert, stuffed French toast, and so much more. Scroll through to find fun recipes that will make your kids as excited about cooking as they are about not having to go to school.
Chocolate Covered Marshmallows
Kids will love to help dip the marshmallows in chocolate for this two-ingredient recipe. You can jazz up the marshmallows by adding sprinkles or candies — like crushed M&M's, candy canes, or chocolate chips.
Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
This French toast "sandwich" is stuffed with a raspberry and cream cheese mixture that will make for a sweet breakfast treat on a snow day. Your kids can help you mix the ingredients and spoon the cream cheese mixture onto the pieces of French bread.
Fruity Krispy Treats
Try a new take on traditional rice crispy treats and use fruit-flavored cereal. These Fruity Crispy Treats have a fun, rainbow color that everyone will love — and your kids will enjoy pressing the gooey mixture into the pan.
Rainbow Cake
Eating this beautiful, brightly colored cake is certainly a great way to end a fun snow day. Each layer is a different color — you can use your kids' favorite colors — and is held together with apple jam. Let your kids add the colors to the batter and help frost the cake with the strawberry fluff.
Banana Boats
On a cold winter day, you can reminisce about summer warmth with this banana boat dessert. After you slice the banana, have your kids fill them with their favorite toppings — like chocolate chips, marshmallows, peanut butter, graham crackers, and fruit.
Ice Cream Cone Treats
These fun desserts look just like ice cream but are actually cupcakes in ice cream cones. Your kids can help make the cake mix — simply use your favorite boxed cake mix — and decorate the cones however they like.
Raspberry Squares for Junior Chefs
No mixer is required for these raspberry squares, so the kids can do everything themselves. They can use their hands to mix the crumb mixture and then spoon store-bought jelly in between the crumb layers.
Eclair Cake
This no-bake cake is perfect for the kids since there's no oven or electric appliances involved. They can help mix all the layers and spoon them into the 9x13 pan. The hardest part will be waiting for the cake to set up!
Cake Balls
Making cake balls are a great way for kids to exercise their creativity. They can dip and decorate these bite-size delights any way they like, and the recipe itself takes only three ingredients.
White Chocolate Covered Pretzels
With just three ingredients, chocolate covered pretzels are a great recipe for kids to start with. After you melt the chocolate for them — and you can use white, milk, or dark chocolate — they can dip the pretzels in the chocolate and decorate them with anything they like. Try adding crushed candies, cookies, or sprinkles!
Mud and Worms
This iconic dessert is one kids will love making and eating. You can let the kids crush the Oreo cookies, make the pudding, and assemble the "mud." Fill the dirt up with gummy worms and other gummy bugs you might find hiding underground.
Best Ever Cinnamon Pull Aparts
Because these cinnamon pull aparts use refrigerated biscuit dough, your kids can help you separate the dough, arrange the biscuits, and pour the butter and sugar mixture over the biscuits. And don't forget to serve this cinnamon treat topped with icing.
Nutty Puppy Chow
Whether you call it muddy buddies or puppy chow, this sweet and salty treat is so easy to make. The kids will love measuring out the easy ingredients and coating it in chocolate and confectioners' sugar. Allrecipes Allstar Kim says, "The only deviation I took from the recipe is that I added the raisins and peanuts at the end so they weren't covered with the chocolate/peanut butter/powdered sugar mixture. Since I was serving this to others, I wanted to be sure that the peanuts and raisins were visible for those who may not want them. Great and easy recipe."
Chocolate Unicorn Cake
Your unicorn-loving kids will go crazy for this adorable cake. They can help make the chocolate cake base and frost the cake. And, for extra fun, after you pipe the cake, let them draw the unicorn face on each piece.
Octodogs
We were taught not to play with our food, but these Octodogs are so cute that they'll want to. You'll have to cut the hot dogs into an octopus shape, but your kids can decorate each Octodog how they like.