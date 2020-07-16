Sweet Spot

13 Key Lime Recipes (Besides Just Pie)

By Hayley Sugg
Updated December 08, 2021
Credit: lutzflcat

Creamy, tangy, and oh-so irresistible, Key lime pie is the tropical dessert that can do it all. If you've had your fill of the classic, try its unique flavor in a variety of Key lime desserts and drinks. Whether you're craving a Key Lime Martini or want to whip up a batch of Key Lime Cupcakes, your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied. Actual key limes are worth seeking out when they're in season; their flavor is more bright and floral than regular limes. 

Key Lime Pie VII

Credit: Starrett72
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated Key lime pie — it has more than 4,000 rave reviews. It comes together in under an hour. 

Key Lime Cookies

Credit: Leanne Sorokos
With Key lime zest and juice infused in the cookie dough, these key lime cookies have a zingy bite. To make rolling out the cookies easier, many reviewers recommend chilling the dough beforehand. 

Key Lime Cake

Credit: Andrea Taylor
Lemon cake mix gets jazzed up into an extra citrusy treat with the addition of lime flavored Jell-O and orange juice. "Very moist with a good lime flavor and bright green color which contrasted nicely with the white frosting," describes The Cake Maker.

Truly Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Credit: SunnyDaysNora
Infused with lime juice and lime-flavored Jell-O, this rich ice cream is swirled with graham cracker pieces to recreate that beloved crust. 

Key Lime Cheesecake

Credit: Lou Reed
Made with a buttery graham cracker crust and plenty of fresh Key lime juice, this cheesecake is irresistibly rich with a nice tart aftertaste. "Simply sumptuous both in flavor and murderously creamy texture," raves Baricat.

Key Lime Pie Smoothie

Credit: lutzflcat
Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast? "I make a lot of breakfast smoothies and it's been a while since I've rated one 5 stars but this one is deserving," says lutzflcat. "This is a keeper!"

Key Lime Cupcakes

Credit: lutzflcat
"This recipe is quick and easy to make," says creator Penelope. "Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone!"

Key Lime Pie Mini Dessert

Credit: lutzflcat
When you need an impressive looking dessert that doesn't take too much time, this recipe is here to save the day. Shooter glasses are layered up with a graham cracker crust and a multi-colored lime cheesecake blend. 

Key Lime Martini

Credit: Deb C
Vanilla-flavored vodka and a splash of half-and-half are essential to recreating Key lime pie's creaminess in cocktail form. Serve with a fresh lime wedge, and enjoy happy hour!

Key Lime and Raspberry Pies in Jars

Credit: Allrecipes
Try this simple mason jar treat next time you're in need of an edible gift. A graham cracker crust is topped with Key lime pie filling, whipped cream, and fresh raspberries. 

Key Lime Poke Cake

"I searched high and low for a key lime poke cake recipe but couldn't find anything I liked," says recipe creator Jennifer Gibe. "So... I created my own. It's a tart, moist, light, and amazingly delicious key lime cake."

Honey Key Lime Grilled Chicken

Credit: larkspur
"When I bought a bottle of Key Lime juice on vacation in Florida, I wondered what I would do with it... Now this recipe is a staple in our kitchen," says recipe creator ANISSA925. "I hope you enjoy it too! The longer you marinate, the better the sweet-sour combo gets!

Vegan Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jen Drake
Thanks to ingredients like almond flour, coconut oil, and avocados, this Key lime pie is totally vegan-friendly. 

Credit: bd.weld

Need more inspiration? Explore our entire collection of Key Lime Pie Recipes

