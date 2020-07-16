13 Key Lime Recipes (Besides Just Pie)
Creamy, tangy, and oh-so irresistible, Key lime pie is the tropical dessert that can do it all. If you've had your fill of the classic, try its unique flavor in a variety of Key lime desserts and drinks. Whether you're craving a Key Lime Martini or want to whip up a batch of Key Lime Cupcakes, your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied. Actual key limes are worth seeking out when they're in season; their flavor is more bright and floral than regular limes.
Key Lime Pie VII
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated Key lime pie — it has more than 4,000 rave reviews. It comes together in under an hour.
Key Lime Cookies
With Key lime zest and juice infused in the cookie dough, these key lime cookies have a zingy bite. To make rolling out the cookies easier, many reviewers recommend chilling the dough beforehand.
Key Lime Cake
Lemon cake mix gets jazzed up into an extra citrusy treat with the addition of lime flavored Jell-O and orange juice. "Very moist with a good lime flavor and bright green color which contrasted nicely with the white frosting," describes The Cake Maker.
Truly Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Infused with lime juice and lime-flavored Jell-O, this rich ice cream is swirled with graham cracker pieces to recreate that beloved crust.
Key Lime Cheesecake
Made with a buttery graham cracker crust and plenty of fresh Key lime juice, this cheesecake is irresistibly rich with a nice tart aftertaste. "Simply sumptuous both in flavor and murderously creamy texture," raves Baricat.
Key Lime Pie Smoothie
Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast? "I make a lot of breakfast smoothies and it's been a while since I've rated one 5 stars but this one is deserving," says lutzflcat. "This is a keeper!"
Key Lime Cupcakes
"This recipe is quick and easy to make," says creator Penelope. "Contains a hint of lime with a moist cake and smooth cream cheese frosting. A great treat for everyone!"
Key Lime Pie Mini Dessert
When you need an impressive looking dessert that doesn't take too much time, this recipe is here to save the day. Shooter glasses are layered up with a graham cracker crust and a multi-colored lime cheesecake blend.
Key Lime Martini
Vanilla-flavored vodka and a splash of half-and-half are essential to recreating Key lime pie's creaminess in cocktail form. Serve with a fresh lime wedge, and enjoy happy hour!
Key Lime and Raspberry Pies in Jars
Try this simple mason jar treat next time you're in need of an edible gift. A graham cracker crust is topped with Key lime pie filling, whipped cream, and fresh raspberries.
Key Lime Poke Cake
"I searched high and low for a key lime poke cake recipe but couldn't find anything I liked," says recipe creator Jennifer Gibe. "So... I created my own. It's a tart, moist, light, and amazingly delicious key lime cake."
Honey Key Lime Grilled Chicken
"When I bought a bottle of Key Lime juice on vacation in Florida, I wondered what I would do with it... Now this recipe is a staple in our kitchen," says recipe creator ANISSA925. "I hope you enjoy it too! The longer you marinate, the better the sweet-sour combo gets!
Vegan Key Lime Pie
Thanks to ingredients like almond flour, coconut oil, and avocados, this Key lime pie is totally vegan-friendly.
