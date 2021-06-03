30 Recipes for Your Juneteenth Celebration

On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation promised freedom to all enslaved people, the last of those in bondage were set free in Texas. Union soldiers came and spread the word, resulting in widespread celebrations. This day is now referred to as Juneteenth and is commemorated as the day slavery truly ended in the United States. Like Emma Lazarus said, "Until we are all free, we are none of us free." Juneteenth is celebrated with family gatherings, outdoor BBQs, and swapping stories of history. Juneteenth is traditionally celebrated with red foods, hot links, and red drinks. It's a mixture of traditional soul food and seasonal ingredients. Read on for a delicious selection of recipes that I've put together for your own Juneteenth celebrations.