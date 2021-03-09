12 Japanese Beef Recipes for Simple Comforting Dinners
We've gathered together some classic Japanese beef recipes, which showcase traditional flavors and techniques of Japanese cooking. These comforting recipes feature sure-fire dinner hits like beef sukiyaki, Japanese-style curry, beef yakitori, Japanese-style burgers, and much more. They make great weeknight meals for the family.
Gyudon Japanese Beef Bowl
"This is basically a common Japanese fast food where beef and caramelized onions are served on top of short-grain rice," says LittoBubbo. "Perfect when hot, cold, or room temperature. Good for school lunches on hot days."
Beef Yakitori
This recipe starts with a simple soy sauce and ginger marinade. Marinated cubes of sirloin steak are skewered and grilled for mere minutes. "The marinade made the meat so tender and flavorful and we loved it!" raves GINAH1. "I made my kabobs with Vidalia onions and cherry tomatoes. This is a keeper!"
Japanese Wafu Burger
These traditional Japanese burgers combine ground beef, shiitake mushrooms, and firm tofu. They're finished with a flavorful mirin glaze, and eaten without a bun. "Absolutely delicious!" says Mariko eats. "I like to eat these with cooked daikon (Japanese radish) and rice."
Beef Sukiyaki
This traditional Japanese beef dish combines vegetables, noodles, and beef simmered in a flavorful broth made with dashi, mirin, and soy sauce. "We have a favorite restaurant that serves beef sukiyaki and this came pretty close!" says Michelle. "It was excellent."
Nikujaga (Japanese-style meat and potatoes)
Thin slices of beef sirloin cook with potatoes and onions in a simple sauce made with prepared dashi soup, sake, and soy sauce. Many cooks increased the amount of beef called for in the recipe. Nikyma rates it 5 stars and raves: "So tasty! I have a Japanese foreign exchange student whose been missing the food from home. He loved this! So did everyone else who got to taste it."
Japanese Curry
"Japanese curry is different from Indian or Thai curries," explains MMSVA. "It is more of a brown stew and it can be mild or spicy, depending on your tastes. The curry roux, from no heat to very spicy, can be bought at any international grocery store. It can be served over white rice or with udon noodles. This recipe is very flexible."
Japanese Minced Beef
This easy recipe is ready in less than 20 minutes. Ground beef quickly cooks in a super-simple sauce made with freshly grated ginger, soy sauce, sake, mirin, and a little sugar. Makes a great mid-week meal served with rice.
Traditional Beef Sukiyaki
"Traditional Japanese beef sukiyaki recipe for a one-pot recipe that is cooked at the table. Delicious when dipped in raw beaten egg and eaten with rice," says Brenda Sawyer Adamson.
Beef Kushiyaki
Thin slices of sirloin steak are marinated in a sweet and savory combination of mirin and soy, rolled around pieces of green onion, and broiled or grilled.
Japanese Beef Rolls
You'll roll thin slices of beef around blanched asparagus and shiitake mushrooms. "It can be put together in advance and cooked only minutes before you're ready to eat," says Elegant Chef. "A healthy and filling meal, it can be served with rice, or for the carb-conscious, by itself."
Instant Pot® Japanese Curry
Call on the Instant Pot to create a Japanese-style curry with tender slices of beef and vegetables in a spicy curry sauce. "Japanese curry is easily one of the top national dishes of Japan, behind sushi, ramen, and miso soup," says Diana71. "It is distinctly Japanese, varying enough from Indian or Thai curries to be its own. Making Japanese curry in the Instant Pot® ensures the texture is perfect, and the meat, if used, is tender and juicy. What I was taught growing up: always, always use the roux as a base. Serve with rice!"
Easy Japanese Roast
In this Japanese-inspired slow cooker recipe, you'll combine a beef roast with broth, rice wine, ginger, and soy sauce. "This is a delicious roast adapted from a common recipe for cooking beef in Japan," says carnegie, the recipe submitter.