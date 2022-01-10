11 Jackfruit Recipes for Easy Meatless Meals 

By Melanie Fincher
January 10, 2022
Credit: Buckwheat Queen

If you haven't tried jackfruit, it may be hard to imagine a tropical fruit as a viable alternative to meat. But its tender, meaty, and somewhat stringy texture is a dead ringer for meats like pork and chicken — all that's missing is the fat. Plus, jackfruit's mild taste takes on the flavors of whatever seasonings and sauces are in the dish, whether it be taco seasoning, barbeque sauce, curry, you name it. Here you'll find some of our favorite jackfruit recipes that are great for vegan or vegetarian diets, or anyone who's looking for delicious plant-based meals. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Jackfruit Pulled "Pork"

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jackfruit's resemblance to pulled pork in appearance and texture is enough to fool even the staunchest meat eaters: "My meat-eating friend really liked it as did I," says reviewer Yvonne M Feltman. "Easy and flavorful." Use your favorite barbeque sauce to make this sandwich taste like the real thing. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Jackfruit Curry (Kathal Subzi)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Known as the vegetarian's meat, jackfruit or kathal (as it's known in India) is a meaty and delicious fruit," says recipe creator Sunaina. "This curry is a low-fat version of my mother's original recipe."

3 of 12

Jackfruit Vegan Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll forget all about chicken when you try the shredded jackfruit filling in these vegan tacos. Try making your own homemade taco seasoning using spices you likely have in your pantry now. 

Advertisement

4 of 12

Jackfruit Crawls

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Deep-fried jackfruit nuggets taste like those from your favorite fast food chain, and they're a whole lot healthier. "This was my first time eating jackfruit," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "I was so surprised at how delightful it is.The meat itself has little taste. The texture is like biting into a tuna steak or very tender chicken."

5 of 12

Fried Jackfruit with Chocolate Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Although it's an excellent meat substitute, jackfruit also has a sweet side. Deep-fried and dipped in chocolate sauce, it makes a fabulous dessert. Try it with a little vanilla ice cream, as reviewer Michelle suggests.

6 of 12

Vegan Instant Pot Jackfruit Chili

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jackfruit takes on the flavor of the many seasonings and spices packed into this vegan chili. Plus, it's ready in just an hour thanks to the Instant Pot. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Air-Fried Jackfruit Nuggets

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

By cooking jackfruit in the air fryer, you cut out so much of the oil and fat of traditional chicken nuggets. "Toss in your favorite wing sauce and enjoy!" says recipe creator Vegan Aloha Kitchen.

8 of 12

Vegan Chili-Lime Jackfruit Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here the chili lime seasoning makes for a bright and zesty taco. Try using smoked paprika for a smokier flavor reminiscent of pulled pork. 

9 of 12

Slow Cooker Jackfruit Joes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Your lunchroom favorite goes vegetarian," says recipe creator Buckwheat Queen. "Slow-cooked green jackfruit adds texture without compromising flavor. Pop this in the slow cooker in the morning, and you'll have thick and tangy sloppy Joes by lunchtime."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Jackfruit Carnitas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Jackfruit is boiled in a sweet and tangy marinade and pan-fried to crispy perfection in these "carnitas" tacos.

11 of 12

Coconut Jackfruit Curry

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Recipe creator Nimmi Rashinika says this Sri Lankan coconut curry is excellent paired with rice or roti

12 of 12

More Inspiration:

Credit: fabeverydayblog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Melanie Fincher