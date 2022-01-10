11 Jackfruit Recipes for Easy Meatless Meals
If you haven't tried jackfruit, it may be hard to imagine a tropical fruit as a viable alternative to meat. But its tender, meaty, and somewhat stringy texture is a dead ringer for meats like pork and chicken — all that's missing is the fat. Plus, jackfruit's mild taste takes on the flavors of whatever seasonings and sauces are in the dish, whether it be taco seasoning, barbeque sauce, curry, you name it. Here you'll find some of our favorite jackfruit recipes that are great for vegan or vegetarian diets, or anyone who's looking for delicious plant-based meals.
Jackfruit Pulled "Pork"
Jackfruit's resemblance to pulled pork in appearance and texture is enough to fool even the staunchest meat eaters: "My meat-eating friend really liked it as did I," says reviewer Yvonne M Feltman. "Easy and flavorful." Use your favorite barbeque sauce to make this sandwich taste like the real thing.
Jackfruit Curry (Kathal Subzi)
"Known as the vegetarian's meat, jackfruit or kathal (as it's known in India) is a meaty and delicious fruit," says recipe creator Sunaina. "This curry is a low-fat version of my mother's original recipe."
Jackfruit Vegan Tacos
You'll forget all about chicken when you try the shredded jackfruit filling in these vegan tacos. Try making your own homemade taco seasoning using spices you likely have in your pantry now.
Jackfruit Crawls
Deep-fried jackfruit nuggets taste like those from your favorite fast food chain, and they're a whole lot healthier. "This was my first time eating jackfruit," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "I was so surprised at how delightful it is.The meat itself has little taste. The texture is like biting into a tuna steak or very tender chicken."
Fried Jackfruit with Chocolate Sauce
Although it's an excellent meat substitute, jackfruit also has a sweet side. Deep-fried and dipped in chocolate sauce, it makes a fabulous dessert. Try it with a little vanilla ice cream, as reviewer Michelle suggests.
Vegan Instant Pot Jackfruit Chili
Jackfruit takes on the flavor of the many seasonings and spices packed into this vegan chili. Plus, it's ready in just an hour thanks to the Instant Pot.
Air-Fried Jackfruit Nuggets
By cooking jackfruit in the air fryer, you cut out so much of the oil and fat of traditional chicken nuggets. "Toss in your favorite wing sauce and enjoy!" says recipe creator Vegan Aloha Kitchen.
Vegan Chili-Lime Jackfruit Tacos
Here the chili lime seasoning makes for a bright and zesty taco. Try using smoked paprika for a smokier flavor reminiscent of pulled pork.
Slow Cooker Jackfruit Joes
"Your lunchroom favorite goes vegetarian," says recipe creator Buckwheat Queen. "Slow-cooked green jackfruit adds texture without compromising flavor. Pop this in the slow cooker in the morning, and you'll have thick and tangy sloppy Joes by lunchtime."
Jackfruit Carnitas
Jackfruit is boiled in a sweet and tangy marinade and pan-fried to crispy perfection in these "carnitas" tacos.
Coconut Jackfruit Curry
Recipe creator Nimmi Rashinika says this Sri Lankan coconut curry is excellent paired with rice or roti.
More Inspiration:
- Pictured: Vegan Spaghetti and (Beyond) Meatballs
- 12 Recipes with Plant-Based Meat That Go Beyond Burgers
- 17 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes for Quick Weeknight Meals
- Browse our entire collection of Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes.