19 Italian Christmas Cookies to Try This Year

By Corey Williams
Updated December 31, 2021
Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Make your holidays a little sweeter this year with these Italian-inspired Christmas cookies. Enjoy seasonal twists on classic biscotti, traditional and simply beautiful pizzelles, espresso-flavored chocolate chip cookies, nutty amaretti, and more. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it in this collection of our best Italian Christmas cookies. 

Ricotta Cookies

Credit: Frank
These light and fluffy cookies, with subtly lemony icing, are truly heavenly. They're great to serve year-round, but red and green sprinkles make them festive enough for any holiday party.

Gingerbread Biscotti

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Can you just imagine dipping this warm, spicy cookie into hot cup of coffee? Better yet, hot cocoa?! This seasonal treat will quickly become a Christmas tradition. 

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

Credit: Rob Tanner
We love how the red and green cranberries and pistachios give these cookies a festive touch, but you could substitute whatever nuts you have on hand. 

Red Velvet-Coconut Biscotti

Credit: SHORECOOK
What's the secret to this vibrant biscotti? Cake mix. The genius shortcut means these cookies come together with just seven ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time. 

Pizzelles III

Credit: ThatStephanie
This ancient waffle cookie is truly a showstopper, but it's easier to make these intricate designs than you might think. All you need is a pizzelle press! This top-rated Cuisinart model comes with a traditional pizzelle recipe book.  

Amaretti

Though it looks quite different than today's coconut cookies, traditional Italian amaretti (which is deliciously nutty, thanks to the almonds) is actually an ancestor to macaroons. Read more about the connection here

Italian Fig Cookies I

Credit: Elsa Nourian
These traditional Italian fig cookies are a labor of love but, we promise, they're worth it. They freeze really well, so this recipe is a great make-ahead option. 

Anise Pizzelles

Credit: KEVINB63
"Finally a recipe for pizzelles that calls for anise oil! I had one long ago but lost the recipe," says user Chris Lidberg. "Thank you so much for posting it. The anise oil gives a more intense flavor of anise to the cookie much better than anise extract which is more commonly found! Love it."

Kathy's Italian Cookies

Multiple reviewers say these cookies evoke childhood memories of long-forgotten family recipes. If you've been trying to duplicate your grandma's Italian iced cookie recipe, you may have just found what you're looking for.  

Cantuccini

Cantucci, a form of biscotti, is a crunchy almond cookie that is almost impossible to stop eating. For the full experience, serve with hot coffee. 

Cardamom and Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies

It's hard to improve upon the classic chocolate chip cookie, but this espresso-flavored recipe makes a darn good attempt. For an extra coffee kick, try substituting espresso morsels for chocolate chips. 

Italian Butterball Cookies

Credit: Fernanda Imbrogno
Similar to Italian wedding cookies, these smooth, fluffy, and powdered sugar-covered treats are perfect for any celebration. 

Mom's Nut Horns

"Delicious! I made them a little smaller and rolled them in granulated sugar after I removed them from the oven," says user Christina. "These are gonna be a new cookie tradition in our family ... everyone LOVED them. Yum! Thanks for sharing."

Gingerbread Pizzelle

Credit: Jennifer Lester Paradise
What's more festive than a gorgeous, delicate, and delicious pizzelle? A gorgeous, delicate, and delicious pizzelle that tastes like gingerbread!

Paleo Cassava Pizzelles

If you've always wanted to try your hand at pizzelle-making, but you follow a gluten-free diet, this paleo recipe was made for you.

Pignoli

Credit: linda ch
Here's a five-ingredient Italian cookie that everyone will love. This is an especially nutty recipe (it has almond paste and pine nuts) so make sure your guests don't have any allergies before serving. 

Italian Almond Cookies II

"Without a doubt the BEST chewy almond cookie I've found," raves user Dutchmommy. "My daughter and I thought we had tasted the best one in Europe on a recent trip but these are even better!"

Sinful Chocolate Biscotti

Credit: Chef V
This brownie-like biscotti recipe is too good not to try at least one. Drizzle with more chocolate and top with red and green sprinkles for an extra festive touch.  

Cuccidati (Italian Fig Cookies)

Credit: Allrecipes
Think fancy, gourmet versions of a fig newton!  These fig-stuffed cookies are traditionally served at Christmas time. "A flavorful fig and date filling is wrapped in a soft, sweet dough, then baked and dipped in festive frosting and decorated with sprinkles," says NicoleMcmom. "Need to send cookies through the mail? These are perfect for gifting! My favorite way to enjoy these cookies is for breakfast with a hot cup of coffee. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Alternatively, freeze un-iced cookies for up to 3 months and ice just before serving."

 

