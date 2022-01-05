5 Italian Chicken Marinade Recipes for Juicy, Flavorful Chicken
A good marinade is the key to juicy, tender, and absolutely delicious chicken that'll impress everyone at your table. These Italian chicken marinades are full of flavor and are easy to whip up, even on the busiest weeknights. Whether you're looking for something for the grill, oven, or the stove, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our very best Italian chicken marinade recipes.
Summer Italian Marinade
Chicken breasts are soaked in a restaurant-worthy white wine marinade — flavored with garlic, peppercorns, basil, oregano, and thyme — before they hit the grill.
Italian Chicken Marinade
"I don't know what magic occurs when these four little ingredients come together, but the results are fantastic," reviewer momabroad says of this Italian chicken marinade. "I cooked the chicken in a skillet, and it was great."
Easy Italian Chicken
Chicken breasts are marinated in a bottle of Italian-style salad dressing, then baked to juicy perfection. It doesn't get much easier than that, folks.
Secret Sauce Chicken
Here's an old family recipe you'll come back to again and again. This chicken marinade starts with a bottle of Italian salad dressing and is flavored with garlic, brown sugar, ginger, and mustard.
Great Chicken Marinade
You need just three ingredients (salad dressing mix, lemon juice, and olive oil) to make this Italian chicken marinade. "This tenderizes chicken beautifully and gives a lot of flavor," says reviewer MommyFromSeattle.
More Inspiration
Try one of Our Best Chicken Marinades. Plus, explore our entire collection of Marinade Recipes.