16 Classic Italian Cake Recipes
Whether you are Italian or not, you'll love the gorgeous Italian cakes in this recipe collection! Choose from Schiacciata alla Fiorentina, an orange-scented sponge cake from Florence; a spectacular Sicilian-inspired cannoli cake roll (for something a little different on your Easter table); an easy Italian apple cake; a lemon polenta cake; a tiramisu cheesecake — these Italian cakes are simply divine served with an espresso or a glass of sweet dessert wine at the end of a meal.
Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake
A creamy Italian cheesecake made with full-fat cream cheese and ricotta for sensational flavor and texture. "This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best." says recipe contributor April. "I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake."
Torta Sbrisolona
This beautiful Italian almond, cornmeal, and vanilla cake is dense and crumbly, similar in taste to shortbread. It tastes simply divine with strong coffee or a glass of cold white wine.
Italian Fresh Purple Grape Cake
This rustic olive oil cake, with citrusy tones is traditionally made in Italy with the grapes left over from the wine harvest. It's an ideal match with a glass of Vin Santo or other dessert wine for a special treat. "WOW!" says reviewer LISUTE. "Light and moist this cake is a winner. Not too sweet with a hint of citrus."
Torta Caprese con le Noci (Italian Chocolate Cake)
This popular Italian cake is a chocolate lover's dream. It's rich, and dense, typically made with either with ground walnuts or almonds. Dust with powdered sugar before serving for an elegant presentation.
Almond Ricotta Cake
This is a gorgeous, Italian-style, rich-tasting, naturally gluten-free almond, lemon, and ricotta cake. Dust with powdered sugar before serving for an extra touch of sweetness.
Genoese Sponge
Genoese cake is an Italian sponge cake with typical ingredients like butter, flour, sugar, and egg yolks but made lighter in texture thanks to the addition of whipped egg whites. It works great for a layer cake with buttercream, fruit fillings, or syrups.
Orange Cake with Semolina and Almonds
This luxurious Italian-style, dairy free cake is enriched with semolina, ground almonds, whole oranges, orange liqueur, and Fiori di Sicilia (an extract of citrus and vanilla). "Such a delicious, moist, flavorful cake!" says home cook Claire. "Outstanding taste sensation!"
Torta di Mele (Italian Apple Cake)
A classic Italian apple and vanilla cake that's soft, comforting, and incredibly delicious served slightly warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. For a nutty version, fold in some chopped or flaked almonds into the batter.
Italian Lemon Coffee Cake
Known in Italy as torta al limone, this lovely almond and lemon coffee cake is decorated with a drizzle of sweet lemon glaze for a gorgeous finish. Perfect for serving to friends with coffee.
Italian Cassata
Cassata cake originated in Sicily, Italy. It is an incredibly luxurious cake made up of layers of sponge cake laced with orange liqueur, and layered with a filling made of sweetened ricotta, candied fruits, and chocolate pieces. This version is decorated with chocolate frosting, but you can decorate with candied fruits or sugared flowers if you like.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
If you love the flavors in the Italian dessert tiramisu and are a fan of cheesecake, you won't want to skip this stunning cake. With hundreds of 5-star reviews, this dessert will leave a lasting impression on your guests.
Schiacciata alla Fiorentina or Italian Easter Cake
This sponge cake from Florence is eaten in Italy during Carnival, which is the week before Lent. It is a shallow cake, flavored with orange juice and zest, that's moist and delicious. Decorate the cake with powdered sugar using a fleur de lis (lily) template which is the symbol of Florence.
Italian Chocolate and Ricotta Cake
Known in Italy as torta di ricotta e cioccolato, this authentic cake is made rich with ricotta cheese, eggs, melted butter, and chunks of bittersweet chocolate. Once the cake has cooled, garnish with grated chocolate for even more chocolaty goodness.
Lemon Polenta Cake
A rich Italian cake made with ground almonds, fine cornmeal, and the juice of six lemons is topped with a sweet, syrupy lemon glaze in this easy to make cake that tastes incredibly delicious. "A nice, light cake that just happens to be gluten free, can't beat that!" says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
Cannoli Cake Roll
This jelly-roll cake might not be 100% authentic Italian, but the flavors are based on classic Italian cannoli, the sweet ricotta-filled pastry treat. It makes a fabulous centerpiece that will wow your guests. "It is time consuming to put it together but it's not difficult and it's worth the effort," says home cook JEANINE.
Italian Cream Cake II
An Italian-style light sponge cake that's flavored with vanilla, coconut, and pecans. Decorate with a vanilla-cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of chopped pecans for a beautiful celebration cake.