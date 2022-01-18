13 Irish Appetizer Recipes For St. Patrick's Day

By Corey Williams
January 18, 2022
Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Get the party started with these delicious, crowd-pleasing, and totally irresistible Irish appetizers. Though they may not all be traditional (we've included potato nachos and corned beef-stuffed egg rolls in this round-up), these tasty ideas are absolutely perfect for your St. Patrick's Day celebration. From Guinness-infused beer cheese dip to potato scones and biscuits, you'll find something you love in this collection of best Irish appetizer recipes. 

Cheesy Potato Cakes

This simple Irish appetizer is inspired by boxty, traditional Irish potato cakes. The recipe calls for Cheddar, but reviewer Crys Nik suggests adding Parmesan to the mix for extra oomph. 

Guinness Beer Cheese Dip

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
This Guinness dip is ooey, gooey, easy, and cheesy appetizer is perfect for all your St. Patrick's Day party needs. Try it with tortilla chips, crackers, or baked pretzels. 

Potato Scones

As far as Irish appetizers go, it doesn't get easier than these 4-ingredient savory scones made with just cooked potatoes, self-rising flour, butter, and salt. 

Guinness Bread

"I developed this recipe after visiting my ancestral homeland of Ireland," says recipe creator Dolly Bufter, who recommends serving warm with butter and honey. "It's a great way to get Guinness into your bread!"

Awesome Irish Nachos

Though this isn't a traditional Irish appetizer, it'll surely be a hit at your next St. Patrick's Day gathering. "This was a fun recipe to make and the waffle fries actually held up better than chips do," says reviewer and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole. "They can take a lot of weight so load them down and enjoy!"

Irish Cheddar Spring Onion Biscuits

Make these light biscuits with Irish Cheddar cheese, buttermilk, and green onions. "By layering and folding the cheese into the dough, à la puff pastry, we get all the cheesy flavor without making the biscuit too dense," according to Chef John.

Irish Egg Rolls

Got leftover corned beef and cabbage to use up? Try this deep-fried Irish-inspired appetizer. "There just aren't enough stars for this one," according to reviewer CTYankeesFan. "This has got to be, quite simply, the BEST use of leftover St. Patrick's Day dinner EVER!"

Dubliner and Guinness

Guinness, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and Dubliner Irish cheese come together beautifully to create this decadent appetizer. 

Reuben Nachos

These corned beef-, cabbage-, and cheese-topped nachos will make an excellent addition to your St. Patrick's Day spread. A 3-ingredient Russian dressing is the perfect finishing touch. 

Irish Soda Bread Muffins

Credit: lutzflcat
This one-bowl Irish appetizer comes together in just half an hour, so it's the perfect last-minute recipe for your St. Patrick's Day party. 

Restaurant-Style Potato Skins

Fried potato skins are topped with Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and bacon bits. Add fresh chives for a pop of green, Irish-inspired color. 

Slow Cooker Reuben Dip

Make this easy appetizer with just five ingredients: sauerkraut, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, cooked corn beef, and thousand Island dressing. 

Party Corned Beef Puffs

"You have to try these," reviewer Carolina says of these corned beef-stuffed puff pastries. "So easy and yet look like you have spent a lot of time preparing them."

More Inspiration

Credit: foodelicious

Try one of Our Simplest Irish Recipes. Plus, explore our entire collection of Irish Recipes

