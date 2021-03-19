11 Instant Pot Recipes for Seafood-Lovers

By Rai Mincey March 19, 2021
Credit: fabeveryday

Take a trip along the coast without leaving the comfort of your kitchen with these delectable Instant Pot seafood recipes. We've got you covered with the flaky, firm, briny, and sweet flavors of your favorite seafood. From a Filipino fish stew to a down-home crawfish boil, these recipes will inspire you to make Instant Pot-simplified seafood recipes that will satisfy the whole family. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Instant Pot® Simple Steamed Crab Legs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Create your own restaurant-quality seafood experience with this easy, flavorful recipe. In just under 30 minutes, you'll go from frozen to fancy crab (with lots of butter for dipping). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Instant Pot® Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sriracha, chili sauce, and panko breadcrumbs coat juicy shrimp for a delectable flavor explosion. Serve this delicious copycat recipe and watch it disappear; sprinkle with spring onion for a sharp garnish. 

3 of 12

Ginataang Salmon (Filipino Salmon in Coconut Milk)

Credit: Diana71
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A traditional Filipino fish stew that features salmon poached in vegetable broth, fresh diced tomatoes, and sesame oil. A unique flavor profile that will keep you coming back for more. 

Advertisement

4 of 12

Tuna Puttanesca

Credit: thedailygourmet
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A jar of spaghetti sauce and frozen tuna steaks blooms into a 5-star meal in your Instant Pot. Fire-roasted tomatoes, capers, and olives create a rich and layered puttanesca that coats large, tender tuna pieces. 

5 of 12

Seafood Gumbo

Credit: thedailygourmet
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cajun spices give this classic dish a fiery edge. Add rice for a comforting bowl of spicy cod, shrimp, and scallop goodness that's too easy not to make. 

6 of 12

Fresh Steamed Oysters with Spicy Butter

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I have baked, grilled, steamed on the stovetop, and even air fried oysters, but steaming in the Instant Pot® is hands down the best method," says recipe creator Soup Loving Nicole. "They are easy to open and tender without any rubbery texture whatsoever."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Honey-Mustard Salmon from Frozen

Credit: Diana Moutsopoulos
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A perfect dish for days when you forget to thaw before dinnertime. Whole-grain mustard and honey glaze salmon fillets and create a succulent, protein-packed entree. 

8 of 12

Easy Instant Pot® Clam Chowder

Credit: thedailygourmet
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A buttery, bacon-laden clam chowder is possible in under an hour. Cubed potatoes, thyme, and garlic add a smooth depth to every spoonful of this classic seafood recipe. 

9 of 12

Instant Pot® Shrimp Risotto with Peas

Credit: lutzflcat
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toasted rice, white wine, and butter begins the process of making this marvelous risotto. Large shrimp seasoned with red pepper and paprika are cooked in clam juice and chicken broth for an authentic flavor in a fraction of the time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Live Crawfish Boil for Four

Credit: sandoclr / Getty Images
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Get the party started with this down-home seafood recipe that makes any occasion a celebration. Potatoes, corn, and andouille sausage play a supporting role to zesty crawfish in this Cajun-inspired dish. 

11 of 12

Instant Pot® Asian-Style Shrimp Scampi

Credit: fabeveryday
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A delicious Instant Pot dinner made in under 30 minutes (including prep and time to reach pressure)!" raves creator fabeveryday. "My family likes to eat this light and buttery shrimp with linguini, but you can skip the pasta and make this a low-carb or keto meal with vegetables on the side."

12 of 12

Dive Into More Seafood Recipes

Credit: CookinBug
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next