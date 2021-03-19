11 Instant Pot Recipes for Seafood-Lovers
Take a trip along the coast without leaving the comfort of your kitchen with these delectable Instant Pot seafood recipes. We've got you covered with the flaky, firm, briny, and sweet flavors of your favorite seafood. From a Filipino fish stew to a down-home crawfish boil, these recipes will inspire you to make Instant Pot-simplified seafood recipes that will satisfy the whole family.
Instant Pot® Simple Steamed Crab Legs
Create your own restaurant-quality seafood experience with this easy, flavorful recipe. In just under 30 minutes, you'll go from frozen to fancy crab (with lots of butter for dipping).
Instant Pot® Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta
Sriracha, chili sauce, and panko breadcrumbs coat juicy shrimp for a delectable flavor explosion. Serve this delicious copycat recipe and watch it disappear; sprinkle with spring onion for a sharp garnish.
Ginataang Salmon (Filipino Salmon in Coconut Milk)
A traditional Filipino fish stew that features salmon poached in vegetable broth, fresh diced tomatoes, and sesame oil. A unique flavor profile that will keep you coming back for more.
Tuna Puttanesca
A jar of spaghetti sauce and frozen tuna steaks blooms into a 5-star meal in your Instant Pot. Fire-roasted tomatoes, capers, and olives create a rich and layered puttanesca that coats large, tender tuna pieces.
Seafood Gumbo
Cajun spices give this classic dish a fiery edge. Add rice for a comforting bowl of spicy cod, shrimp, and scallop goodness that's too easy not to make.
Fresh Steamed Oysters with Spicy Butter
"I have baked, grilled, steamed on the stovetop, and even air fried oysters, but steaming in the Instant Pot® is hands down the best method," says recipe creator Soup Loving Nicole. "They are easy to open and tender without any rubbery texture whatsoever."
Honey-Mustard Salmon from Frozen
A perfect dish for days when you forget to thaw before dinnertime. Whole-grain mustard and honey glaze salmon fillets and create a succulent, protein-packed entree.
Easy Instant Pot® Clam Chowder
A buttery, bacon-laden clam chowder is possible in under an hour. Cubed potatoes, thyme, and garlic add a smooth depth to every spoonful of this classic seafood recipe.
Instant Pot® Shrimp Risotto with Peas
Toasted rice, white wine, and butter begins the process of making this marvelous risotto. Large shrimp seasoned with red pepper and paprika are cooked in clam juice and chicken broth for an authentic flavor in a fraction of the time.
Live Crawfish Boil for Four
Get the party started with this down-home seafood recipe that makes any occasion a celebration. Potatoes, corn, and andouille sausage play a supporting role to zesty crawfish in this Cajun-inspired dish.
Instant Pot® Asian-Style Shrimp Scampi
A delicious Instant Pot dinner made in under 30 minutes (including prep and time to reach pressure)!" raves creator fabeveryday. "My family likes to eat this light and buttery shrimp with linguini, but you can skip the pasta and make this a low-carb or keto meal with vegetables on the side."