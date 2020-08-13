20 Game Day Recipes You Can Make in Your Instant Pot
Slash the time you'd spend cooking your game day favorites by harnessing the power of the Instant Pot. We've rounded up some of our most popular dips, wings, ribs, and chili recipes, plus flavorful fillings for tacos, burritos, and wraps. Game on!
Instant Pot® Mediterranean Pizza Dip
"I made this exactly by the recipe, and loved it. The cherry tomatoes was a great addition to the taste. I wondered if one could substitute the artichoke hearts with spinach? It's a keeper!" —foodcritic
Instant Pot® Jalapeno-Chicken Popper Dip
"No changes made. It was delicious. Yes, will make it again!" —Fishcake2018
Instant Pot® Spinach and Artichoke Dip
"This was fabulous and so easy. Only change was I used half of a big a jar of artichoke hearts in oil from Costco. Before adding cheese it looked a bit curdled but once cheese was added it was creamy and perfect. Everybody loved it!" —larainekurisko
Instant Pot® Buffalo Wings
"Excellent recipe and fall-off-the-bone goodness!" —Rainnie
Instant Pot® No-Stress Buffalo Chicken Dip
Talk about easy! You can start with fresh or frozen chicken for this recipe. (Scroll to the bottom of the recipe to see the Cook's Notes if you're using fresh chicken.) The only stress will be on the field of play.
Instant Pot® Crispy Barbecue Chicken Wings
You'll cook these in the Instant Pot and crisp them up under the broiler with your favorite barbeque sauce.
Instant Pot® Yardbird Chili with White Beans
"A great classic improved with dry beans vs canned and the pressure cooker. This recipe is delicious." —MarkNVA
Instant Pot® Quick and Easy Outlaw Chili Beans
"These chili beans are delicious and so easy to make. Dinner is ready in 45 minutes or less! If your chili doesn't have beans it's not outlaw chili. Garnish with lime, cilantro, diced onions, Cheddar cheese, and diced avocado." —bd.weld
Instant Pot® Vegan Chili
"This was super simple and turned out great! They no longer carry the three-bean mix in my area so I just substituted two cans of other beans. First time making chili in my IP and it won't be the last." —Soup Loving Nicole
Instant Pot® Chilorio
"This was delicious. Just the right amount of heat. I prepared it in the pressure cooker per the recipe, added the chile sauce, then let it sit in the slow cooker so we could pick at it all day." —CHengtgen
Instant Pot® Pulled Pork Sandwiches
"First time using the Instant Pot for pulled pork and it came out fabulous! The pork was juicy and tender. Will make again!" —Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Instant Pot® Salsa Chicken
Be sure to put your chicken on the rack that comes with your Instant Pot so it doesn't scorch on the bottom. "I just got an Instant Pot and decided to try this as my first dish in it. It became an 'instant' favorite! So easy and so good." —Missy Lou
Instant Pot® Ribs
Recipe creator ktskas says, "Cook on manual for 15 minutes on high pressure if you want ribs to still have a slight pull when biting and be able to brown them on the grill or broil the rack without the meat falling off the bone. You can do 25 minutes for extra-tender, almost fall-off-the-bone ribs."
Instant Pot® Baby Back Ribs
"Made exactly as directed. This was my first time using the Instant Pot and the ribs were amazing!! Seasoned just right and fall off the bone. Will definitely make again!" —dmurray256
Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs
Recipe creator France C. says, "This recipe uses apricot preserves, but feel free to use grape, orange marmalade, or even cranberry sauce — they're all delicious! Try different flavors of barbecue sauce too! These make the perfect appetizer, especially when you're low on time!"
Instant Pot® Cocktail Wieners with Smoky Chipotle-Orange Sauce
"Use your multi-functional pressure cooker to quickly whip up a batch of cocktail wieners that are swimming in a tasty, yet mild, chipotle-orange sauce." —bd.weld
Easy Instant Pot® Potato Salad
"The best potato salad I've ever had by far and the easiest to make. I followed the recipe except for the mustard, I used deli style with horseradish." —bd.weld
Instant Pot® Charro (Refried Beans)
"I love the flavors of this recipe! After making these beans a couple of times I've found that cooking them for an hour on high pressure gives a more creamy bean texture and higher pronounced flavor. I do not soak the beans first. Will be making this again for years to come." —Julie Ligon Kernstein
Instant Pot® Cuban-Style Black Beans
"Give them a good squeeze of fresh lime juice, garnish with some chopped cilantro (we also add some chopped onion and a drizzle of olive oil), and you're in for a treat. These beans freeze well and reheat beautifully in the microwave." —lutzflcat
Instant Pot® Mexican Rice
"Made as directed. Removed lid and was a little watery, but it thickened as it sat for a few minutes. Easy and a good accompaniment to Instant Pot Salsa Chicken." — tahoegirl
