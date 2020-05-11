10 Decadent Desserts You Can Make in the Instant Pot
Having a slice of dessert after dinner is the ideal way to finish a meal, but not all of us have time to whip up something sweet along with the main dish. Luckily, the Instant Pot is a total time saver that can make some delicious desserts without a lot of hands-on cooking. From rich cheesecakes to comforting rice puddings, learn 10 ways to use your Instant Pot for tasty treats.
Chocolate Cake in the Instant Pot
It's hard to beat a classic like chocolate cake, and the Instant Pot helps make it moist and delicious every time. Get creative with your toppings by using chocolate sauce, whipped cream, or fresh fruit.
Instant Pot Rice Pudding
This rice pudding recipe is cooked in individual-sized jars, making it an easy-to-serve and presentable dessert for a crowd.
Instant Pot Cheesecake
Who can resist a rich and creamy cheesecake? Although this recipe takes four hours, it's a hands-free for the most part, so you can get busy prepping the rest of dinner while the Instant Pot cooks.
Instant Pot Crème Brûlée
Crème brûlée may seem fancy and difficult to make, but guests will never know how easy it was to whip up in the Instant Pot. All that's needed afterwards is a quick caramelization with a kitchen torch, and you're ready to say "Bon appetit!"
Low-Carb Sugar-Free Instant Pot Cheesecake
"The texture is spot on cheesecake and I didn't even really miss the crust," says reviewer lutzflcat. "This is so darn easy to make with minimal cleanup and has a nice presentation."
Instant Pot Poached Pears With Port Wine
Port and pears are a classic combination, and it feels like an elegant, special dish to end any meal. Don't forget to serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Instant Pot Dark Chocolate Brownies
Recipe creator Jiya Ann says, "Forget the oven and cake mixers! These indulgent brownies are easy to make and have a moist fudgy texture."
Instant Pot Cheesecake with Sour Cream Topping
No one would suspect that sour cream is the secret ingredient to this tangy cheesecake. The sweet and sour topping makes this a stand out recipe.
Steamed Banana Cake in Instant Pot
Get a taste of the tropics with this easy recipe. Ripe bananas make the base for the cake, which is then finished off after cooking with a drizzle of creamy coconut sauce.
Malted Milk Instant Pot Cheesecake
"If you like malted milk balls, you will love this cheesecake," says recipe creator Kim's Cooking Now. "Perfect for Easter, when those colorful malted milk eggs are available, or anytime of the year using Whoppers candies."