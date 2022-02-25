10 Cauliflower Recipes For the Instant Pot
Your trusty Instant Pot (or other multi-functional pressure cooker) is the key to these quick, easy, and absolutely delicious cauliflower recipes. Whether you're in the mood for a simple side dish, a satisfying soup or stew, or a veggie-packed dinner that'll please everyone at your table, you'll find a new go-to in this collection of our best Instant Pot cauliflower recipes.
Instant Pot Mashed Cauliflower with Garlic
This garlicky, cheesy mashed cauliflower makes a satisfying potato alternative. Top with green onions for a burst of color and flavor.
Instant Pot Warm Vegetarian Farro Salad with Cauliflower, Pistachios, and Cranberries
A filling farro and cauliflower salad you can make in your Instant Pot? Count us in! This cozy recipe is full of autumnal ingredients like dried cranberries.
Instant Pot Steamed Vegetables
Here's an easy Instant Pot cauliflower recipe (with broccoli, carrots, green beans, and napa cabbage) that creates wonderfully crispy-yet-tender veggies.
Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup
This is a "luxurious vegan cauliflower soup that requires hardly any prep time and is ready in a flash," recipe creator and senior editor Diana Moutsopoulos says of this Instant Pot cauliflower soup.
Make-Ahead Instant Pot Cauliflower Rice
Skip the store-bought stuff and use your Instant Pot to make easy riced cauliflower at home. Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole says you can freeze this cauliflower rice for up to a month.
Instant Pot Curried Cheesy Cauliflower-Squash Soup
Three cups of Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses add decadent creaminess to this Instant Pot cauliflower-butternut squash soup spiked with curry powder.
Instant Pot Vegetarian White "Chicken" Chili
Cauliflower serves as a sneaky chicken substitute in this hearty Instant Pot chili recipe. The easy recipe comes together in under an hour, so it's the perfect dinner for busy weeknights.
Instant Pot Korma
"There is a bit of preparation as with any korma, but cooking time is reduced, which helps free up time in the kitchen as well as saving the integrity of the ingredients," recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen says of this Instant Pot cauliflower recipe.
Ham and Cauliflower Stew
Warm up on a chilly night with this delicious Instant Pot cauliflower and ham stew. Recipe creator MONIQUEWS suggests serving over shredded cabbage for a nice crunch.
Instant Pot Ranch-Flavored Mashed Cauliflower
If you like buttermilk ranch, you'll absolutely love this super creamy recipe for Instant Pot mashed cauliflower — it's seasoned with a packet of dry ranch dressing mix!
