14 Ways to Use Instant Mashed Potatoes
Perfect to keep on hand for quick meals and easy dinners, instant mashed potatoes go way beyond being a basic side dish. Create crispy coatings, moist baked goods, and even tender gnocchi with this magical pantry staple. Our 14 recipes with instant mashed potatoes will show you how valuable of an ingredient these dehydrated potatoes can be.
Restaurant-Quality Baked Potato Soup
"This is a truly AWESOME homemade soup. It tastes just like the one we get at our favorite restaurant," says user MAGGIE MCGUIRE.
Potato Chocolate Cake
A cup of mashed potatoes adds moisture to this decadent cake recipe. Just remember to not season your potatoes when you prep them!
Crispy Fish Fillets
"Best fried fish I ever had and I will never make it another way again," says DREGINEK. "I only added a dash of salt to the batter and this was perfect. Not a person in the house could remember a time when they had a better fried fish recipe!"
Tacos de Papa (Potato Tacos)
Mashed potatoes are tucked into a tortilla before being fried and served in this crunchy vegetarian dish. Enjoy with your favorite taco toppings.
Cornbread
Reviewer MissNightOwl says, "This was a very good base recipe. The result was a crispy bottom, and soft moist middle. The perfect cornbread in my eyes."
Baked Crispy Potato Chicken
Get all the crispy texture of fried chicken, without the extra hassle. Instant mashed potato flakes add a light coating that gets perfectly crunchy in the oven.
Stuffed Kielbasa
"Good grief, talk about comfort food. If you're a kraut/kielbasa fan, you've got to try this one," says BARNKITTY.
Cheap Irish Colcannon
You only need half a dozen ingredients for this hearty side dish or easy main. Recipe creator Emily Powell suggests serving it with some brown gravy.
White Bread
"Its texture is perfect and flavor is as well. I am so happy to have found this," says MASQUINER. "I thought homemade bread was doomed to be heavy and nothing like you could buy. I recommend it highly!"
Pierogi Stuffed Shells
Skip the hassle of stuffing pierogis and still enjoy all the taste with this easy shells recipe. Add a scoop of sauerkraut on the side to cut through the richness.
Dinosaur Eggs
Reviewer bd.weld says, "These were rather easy to make and turned out quite tasty. The potato flakes make for a crispy outer shell. Double the sauce; trust me it's that good."
Shepherd's Pie
For when you need a comforting dinner that sticks to your ribs, shepherd's pie is the perfect choice. Mix and match the veggies to what you have available in your freezer.
Cheesy Beef and Bean Bake
"I was really pleased with this recipe," says MIHA. "It was fast to make and delicious. I served it with a green salad and buttered toast."
Quick Gnocchi
"My friends are still raving about it," says David Pinkus. "Oh, let some people come early to help you roll and cut the gnocchi pieces, it was a fun group task."