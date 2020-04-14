14 Ways to Use Instant Mashed Potatoes

If you aren't making your own meatballs for spaghetti, subs, or soup, you're truly missing out. So all that changes today with these 10 outrageously delicious Italian meatball recipes that you won't be able to resist trying. An Italian meatball typically contains ground meat, specifically beef, garlic, eggs, parsley, and sometimes cheese. These recipes will mostly follow that structure, sometimes with an added twist. And even though serving meatballs over spaghetti is an American invention, there's no better way to enjoy these tasty meatballs than doused in marinara over a bed of pasta. Scroll through to find your new favorite meatball recipe.