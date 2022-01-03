The Best Indian Street Food Snacks, Appetizers, and Small Bites
India is home to 1.3 billion people. It's one of the most diverse countries on the planet, with each region and subculture having its own must-try dishes. India is a real paradise for food lovers, including street food fanatics! Check out our collection of Indian street food recipes, appetizers, and sharable bites, from samosas to pakoras to sweets like kulfi and gulab jamun.
Crispy Vegetable Pakoras
Pakoras are a simple dish that just so happen to maintain one of the best crunchy textures on the planet. The chickpea batter has a great flavor and texture that turns cauliflower florets into something truly divine.
Indian Chole Aloo Tikki
Fried potatoes are always delicious, but chole aloo tikki does them one better by topping potato pancakes with a mixture of chickpeas, vegetables, and spices. One bite of this and you'll never want plain potatoes ever again.
Kulfi
Delicious, creamy, and refreshing, kulfi has been around for centuries, so you know it's good. This kulfi is super simple — all you need is a blender and a container to freeze the mixture in overnight.
Chaat - Dahi Batata Puri
"Fantastic," says community member MSJILLIAN. "Just like the dahi puri I used to eat in India. You can find black salt in the International foods section of most grocery stores. Be sure to have everything ready before you start topping the puri. If you take your time, they'll become soggy."
Gulab Jamun or Kala Jam (Waffle Balls)
Gulab jamun is popular during special occasions, such as weddings, Eid, and Diwali. The fried dough sits in and absorbs a sweet rosewater, saffron, and cardamom syrup, giving an intense floral sweetness.
Pav Bhaji
Pav bhaji, an Indian dish consisting of vegetable stew and a soft dinner roll or bread, is a hearty meal that can be prepared and eaten quickly. Community members recommend topping it with fresh tomatoes, extra cilantro, and Cheddar cheese.
Lee's Incredible Momos
These traditional dumplings are popular in Nepal, Tibet, and Northern India. They're easy to make, but be sure to space them out before steaming so they won't stick together.
Akki Rotti
"Yum, yum, yum, yum. Adhering to the recipe, to the letter, makes some of the tastiest roti I've ever had," says community member Alessandra Martellacci. Make a point to seek out asafoetida powder at an international grocery store — it's worth the trip.
Easy Malai Kulfi
This easy kulfi recipe is every bit as delicious as the traditional version, but it has the added bonus of taking much less time. The finished product is rich, creamy, and fragrant with cardamom, and there's no churning involved.
Air Fryer Pakoras
Skip out on the mess (and the oil) by making pakoras in your air fryer. Be sure to dice the veggies into small pieces so they'll cook completely.
Super-Easy Indian Coconut Ladoo
This coconut ladoo comes together so easily, and the core ingredients are available at any grocery store. Make a batch and set it out the next time you have company over — your guests will thank you.
Beef Samosas
"I love this recipe," says community member moonlight sonata. "The ground beef is what makes the samosa so delicious. Don't let the long list of ingredients daunt you from making this; the meat mixture is pretty easy to make once you get everything together." Measure out the spices in advance to streamline the cooking process.
Elijah's Phulourie
Phulourie, an East Indian snack made by frying a batter made from split pea flour, is easy to prepare and even easier to enjoy. Try pairing them with chutney, or for a more savory effect, serve them with a yogurt sauce.