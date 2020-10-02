10 Amazing Indian Recipes to Make with Garam Masala

With just this one simple spice mix, you can make these tantalizing Indian dishes.

Garam masala is a fragrant blend of ground spices that comes in countless variations. This basic garam masala recipe combines cumin, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Compare it with Kashmiri garam masala, a dry-roasted spice blend that includes those seven spices plus bay leaves, fennel seed, and mace; or tandoori masala, which includes the seven plus garlic powder, ginger, fenugreek, and mace.

One benefit of mixing up a batch of garam masala at home is that you control the blend — so if you're not keen on cloves or cardamom, you can cut back, creating your own unique expression. Of course, you'll also find garam masala blends in the spice section of your grocery store.

Some recipes below call for garam marsala plus other spices, like cayenne pepper or chili powder, or they highlight a bit more of a specific spice or two that's also featured in the blend.