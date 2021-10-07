9 Indian Recipes Ready in 35 Minutes or Less
When you're craving Indian cuisine during the busy week, here are the recipes you want! These top-rated Indian-inspired dinner recipes are ready in 35 minutes or less. We've gathered quick and easy favorites like shrimp, chicken, and ground beef curries, butter chicken, and more. They're bound to become your new favorite weeknight staples.
Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)
This creamy chicken recipe blends cooling plain yogurt with lots of spices from garam masala, cayenne pepper, cumin, chili powder, and garlic. The sauce is so tasty, you'll want to clean the plate with plenty of naan. Again, chopping ingredients in advance will save you time and keep this recipe under 30 minutes.
Indian Shrimp Curry
This shrimp curry dinner recipe is done in 30 minutes flat. Coconut milk and spices create a nice balance of cooling and warming elements, and you can always temper the spices.
Aloo Phujia
These spicy potatoes blend cayenne pepper, cumin and turmeric. For a balanced, vegetarian dinner add a protein like canned beans or chickpeas. They're also a great side dish for roasted chicken or fish.
Spicy Indian Chicken and Mango Curry
With a little meal prep earlier in the week, this recipe comes in under 30 minutes. Chop the mango, shallots, and cucumbers beforehand, and stash in the fridge until you're ready to make dinner. Enjoy this chicken dish over basmati rice.
Keema (Indian-Style Ground Meat)
This easy ground lamb recipe gets a nice kick from garam masala, onions, and garlic. Plus, it is incredibly versatile, so you may want to make a large batch to use in other meals throughout the week. Serve it in a lettuce wrap or naan bread, add it to salads or soup for a protein topper, use as a filling for baked sweet potatoes, or even stuff it into tacos or burritos.
Ground Beef Lentil Curry
This ground beef curry also features high-fiber lentils to keep you fuller longer and add some heartiness and texture. Serve over veggies, basmati rice, or naan.
Jorge's Indian-Spiced Tomato Lentil Soup
Indian-inspired but with a hint of salty feta, this meatless soup is warming with a variety of spices that'll keep you toasty on a chilly night. The lentils will provide good protein and fiber.
Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry
Sweet potatoes add filling fiber and taste great when paired with chickpeas and Indian spices. This creamy vegan curry is made with coconut milk and is ready in 30 minutes flat and uses chickpeas as its source of plant protein. Serve over rice or greens, and if you like, add a dollop of plain Greek yogurt for a protein boost.
Easy Vegetarian Kofta Curry
"My mother-in-law is Indian and let me in on a secret: The vegetable balls from IKEA® make for a great and ridiculously easy vegetarian kofta curry," says recipe submitter and Allrecipes editor Diana Moutsopoulos.