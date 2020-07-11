10 Icebox Cakes to Sweeten Up Your Summer
Craving cake but don't want to heat up your whole kitchen? Simply skip the oven and create one of these delicious icebox cake recipes. Each is made with layers of flavor, from cookies or graham crackers, fresh fruit, and plenty of whipped cream. Stick with classics like strawberry and lemon icebox cake, or branch out with unique icebox cake spins like mocha chocolate chip and mango.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
You only need four ingredients for this impressive dessert. Graham crackers are layered up with fresh strawberries, rich whipped cream, and finished with a drizzled of melted chocolate.
Easy Chocolate Icebox Cake
Chocolate wafer cookies are the backbone to this rich icebox cake. "People are very impressed when they eat this, because the cookies get soft and meld together with the cream," says recipe creator isobel. "They think that somehow you made really thin strips of chocolate cake, and they can never figure out how you got them to stand up."
Lemon Ice-Box Cake
Evaporated milk and lemon-flavored Jell-O combine for this dessert that just screams summer. Crushed pineapple and maraschino cherries add a tropical twist and bright pop of color.
Mocha Chocolate Chip Icebox Cake
Layers of cookies and an espresso-infused cream create an impressive dessert. Using mascarpone cheese is key in this recipe, as it creates a rich yet fluffy dish.
Raspberry Icebox Cake
The secret ingredient to this icebox cake is the addition of raspberry-flavored Jell-O mix. This creates a decadent fruity layer surrounded by graham crackers and cream.
Coffee and Doughnuts Icebox Cake
Is it breakfast? Is it dessert? We'll leave you to make that tough decision with this decadent icebox cake. Layers of coffee ice cream combine with chocolate doughnuts and whipped topping for a rich treat.
Strawberry Cheesecake Icebox Cake
Can't decide between regular cake or cheesecake? Have both with this two-for-one recipe! It features fresh strawberries, indulgent cream cheese filling, and crunchy graham crackers.
Mango Ice Box Cake
No one will guess that this impressive cake only took four ingredients to make. Recipe creator TaraAnne describes, "Mangos, cream, and ladyfingers are a match made in heaven for a totally enjoyable tropical dessert."
Chocolate Strawberry Crunch Icebox Cake
If you love chocolate-covered strawberries, you'll find a new favorite dessert with this icebox cake. Chocolate-covered toffee bits are sprinkled on top, creating a crunchy texture that contrasts the soft cake and juicy berries.
Zebra Cake
You can't go wrong with this vanilla and chocolate classic. "I can't explain why this simple cake is so good but it just is," says reviewer Lynn. "Don't question it!"