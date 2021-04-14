10 Water-rich Foods To Keep You Hydrated
Staying hydrated is critical to your health and well-being, but drinking water isn't the only way to provide your body with what it needs. There are plenty of water-rich foods that can contribute to your hydration in some pretty tasty ways. Here's a list of ten of those most hydrating foods, along with recipes, to help you incorporate hydration into your diet in a seamless way.
Watermelon
It's right in the name. Watermelon is a sweet, water-rich summer staple for picnics and backyard barbecues. Consider whipping up this simple homemade sherbet for a frozen treat, or tossing watermelon with arugula, red onion, and feta for a sweet and savory salad.
Zucchini
In many parts of the United States, zucchini is an infamously quick-growing garden veggie that can be mixed into all kinds of recipes (and grow into comically big sizes if you aren't watchful). Everyone knows about zucchini bread, but what about creamy zucchini Alfredo over egg noodles? Or balsamic grilled zucchini as a delicious side to whatever protein you may be grilling? Zucchini puffs are also another tasty way to use up your summer zucchini treasures.
Tomato
Luscious, juicy tomatoes are super versatile and easy to add to any sandwich, salad, or vegetable tray. While the BLT is a classic warm-weather sandwich, a basil, tomato, and mozzarella sandwich is a timeless favorite.
When it comes to pasta toppings, the tomato is king. Try boiling some spaghetti and simmer a rich tomato sauce to pair with it. Or opt for this flavorful fire-roasted tomato and feta pasta with shrimp.
Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe is rich in nutrients like fiber and vitamin A, which couple well with the fruit's hydrating potential. Cantaloupe is fun to add to fruit skewers, along with grapes, berries, pineapple, and other kinds of melons. These skewers are simple and great to put out at parties or picnics for a healthy snack.
Avocado and cantaloupe might sound like an unconventional pairing, but this salad with a creamy homemade French dressing is a surprising delight. Cantaloupe provides incredible moisture in this cantaloupe bread with praline glaze, and it can even be made out of season with fresh cantaloupe that has been puréed and frozen.
Plain Yogurt
Sure, you can absolutely enjoy a simple cup of yogurt, maybe topped with some berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey. Or you can find other creative ways to (quite literally) fold yogurt into your day-to-day cooking. Plain yogurt plays a starring role of moisture in these delicious dessert breads like apple crumble coffee cake or peanut chocolate chip banana bread. Plain yogurt is also a crucial component in some creamy savory sauces, such as Indian butter chicken.
Cauliflower
If it feels like cauliflower got a new PR agent and everyone is talking about it, that's because we are! Cauliflower is packed with fiber and contains choline, which is found in very few foods. Choline, an essential nutrient, is key to supporting brain health and metabolism. Plus it's a water-rich veggie. Cauliflower preparation can range from fairly simple, like this Dijon roasted cauliflower, to fully loaded with this smashed version featuring cheese and sour cream.
Spinach
Spinach is a star in smoothies and in everyone's bar snack fave: spinach and artichoke dip. Spinach can also make its way into a variety of dishes and condiments, like spinach and garlic scape pesto, which can be used on pasta, as a sandwich spread, or mixed with mayonnaise or yogurt (for double the hydration) as a dip. Spinach stuffed portobello mushrooms, as well as spinach and carrot quiche are both yummy ways to get lots of veggies onto your plate, including spinach, which contains high amounts of carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron, and calcium.
Grapefruit
Upgrade your morning grapefruit half by tucking it under the broiler with a bit of sugar while you prepare your coffee. A fennel and grapefruit summer salad provides cool, crisp anise flavor from the fennel and a tart sweetness from a grapefruit vinaigrette. The grapefruit salsa that accompanies this sweet and spicy salmon is a perfect complement to the savory richness of the fish.
Broccoli
Getting your greens in has never looked so delicious. Broccoli can be added to salads for even more crunch and plenty of hydrating goodness. This broccoli and ramen noodle salad or easy broccoli bacon salad are both healthy lunchtime contenders that are full of texture. Broccoli can also find its place in some classic comfort foods, like bowties and broccoli and broccoli casserole—both an excellent way to provide what your body needs when your heart (and stomach) just want a hug.
Cucumber
Crispy, crunchy, cool — the cucumber is a hydrating food that you should be incorporating into your diet wherever you can. For an easy snack, cucumber slices with dill is a tangy go-to. You can also replicate some of your favorite fresh takeout dishes like cucumber and avocado sushi and Thai cucumber salad.