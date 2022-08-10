20 Tantalizing Ways To Season a Turkey
Learn how to season a turkey to perfection with our assortment of flavorful spice blends, dry rubs, and brines. Whether you choose a classic, holiday-inspired soak or opt for a bold and spicy Creole bird, we have the turkey seasonings that will give your poultry dish star quality. Browse our collection and find your new favorite way to season a turkey for Thanksgiving and beyond.
Turkey Brine
Try this classic turkey brine that guarantees bold but balanced flavor. Thousands of home cooks agree — this blend of broth, salt, and pantry seasonings serves up 5-star taste every time.
Maple Turkey Brine
Sweet, garlicky turkey is officially on the menu. Dark brown sugar, soy sauce, and a uniquely earthy spice mixture make for a rich and fragrant finish. Bake your bird to golden brown perfection, carve, and enjoy.
Thanksgiving Turkey Brine
Make the holidays a homerun with this easy turkey brine recipe that features dried basil, thyme, and tarragon. Allow the turkey to marinate for at least 12 hours before roasting then allow it rest before serving.
Blackened Seasoning Mix
This homemade, salt-free seasoning creates finger-licking good Cajun flavor that will help your turkey stand out from the rest. Using just eight ingredients, this distinct blend of spices takes any protein from average to enticing.
Citrus Turkey Brine
"This worked great," shares Bluedevil1. "First time as written — second time had no oranges so used one cup of OJ. Great both times. Very moist, and there wasn't much of that 10 lb turkey left just an hour later!"
Buttermilk-Brined Turkey
Want tender, flavorful turkey that you can be proud to serve? This buttermilk brine makes every bite lusciously savory, succulent, and too good not to share.
Quick and Easy Barbecue Rub
Barbecue makes everything better, and this sweet, smoky rub will guarantee that your turkey is the centerpiece of any meal. Pantry basics like black pepper, garlic powder, and cumin combine for a satisfying result.
Annie's Turkey Brine
Diced celery, apple cider, and bay leaves create the pleasantly tangy base of this turkey brine. Simply combine all of the ingredients, bring them to a boil, and cook for five minutes to prepare for an unbelievably juicy bird.
Lauren's Apple Cider Roast Turkey
This 5-star roasted turkey recipe boasts an apple cider brine that tenderizes the meat to perfection. Brine your bird in a nonreactive container made of stainless steel or enamel for best results.
Berbere Spice Blend
Try Chef John's take on this classic East African spice blend and serve up rich, dynamic flavor that pairs perfectly with turkey. Chiles and clove add heat while paprika lends a pop of color.
Fruity Tutti Turkey Brine
Candied ginger, dried fruit, and rosemary deepen the flavor of roasted turkey in this uniquely delicious recipe. Use a foil tent over the meat to ensure an evenly cooked result.
Jerk Seasoning
Pair sweet and smoky jerk seasoning with turkey for a wonderfully rich bite. Use this easy spice blend recipe to create a tasty turkey, chicken, or seafood dish.
Basic Brine for Smoking Meat
"Great basic brine," says Love2Cook. "You really can't go wrong, and brining is the secret to moist meats. When removing the meat from the brine, rinse it under cold running water, pat dry with paper towels, and then apply your rub."
Dry Brine Turkey
This 4-ingredient dry brine recipe brings simple, succulent flavor to the table every time. Kosher salt, pepper, onions, and celery combine for an intensely savory taste that amplifies tender, roasted turkey.
Greek Seasoning
Take your turkey on a trip to the Greek isles with this aromatic blend of dried herbs. Our community of home cooks loves the ease and lively flavor of this top-rated recipe.
Creole Seasoning Blend
"I used this on a deep-fried turkey and it was awesome," shares Medora. "I still had some left over so I used it on a roast chicken. It is now a family favorite. Love the smell of it!"
Grandma's Farmhouse Turkey Brine
Poultry seasoning, onion powder, and cranberry juice take center stage in this mouthwatering turkey brine recipe. Moist, flavorful meat and delectable skin will keep you coming back for more.
Cocoa Rub
Use a spicy, cocoa-kissed dry rub to create a showstopping turkey meal. Chili powder and dark brown sugar add to the deep, fiery flavor that makes this seasoning blend one-of-a-kind.
Turkey Mercedes
The flavors of Cuba are on full display in this citrusy brined turkey recipe. Take garlic, orange juice, and white wine and turn standard poultry into a prized bird.
Italian Seasoning
"So much better than the store brand," says Janet. "I use my fresh herbs. This seasoning has great flavor, is a money-saver and is always handy."