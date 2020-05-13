22 Ways to Get Cookin' With Cornflakes

<p>"My boyfriend doesn't like cauliflower, but he said he'd eat it if I put cheese on it," says community member ilkaisha. "I followed this recipe exactly, and it was absolutely delicious. I felt really skeptical for a moment before I tossed the cauliflower in with the other ingredients -- I felt that it would be too little to coat everything. However, it was the perfect amount. Each bite was cheesy and delicious. As for the corn flakes, I figured that I would crush them in a plastic baggie. Little did I know in advance that a snack-sized bag filled with corn flakes crunches down to exactly half a cup! Now you do, and you can save yourself a bit of time measuring! :)"</p>