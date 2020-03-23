19 Ways The World Makes Chicken And Rice
No matter where in the world you find it, the international language of chicken and rice translates as this is going to be good. Chicken and rice, these two staple ingredients feature in so many global cuisines. Here are some of our favorite chicken and rice recipes from around the world, from Puerto Rican arroz con pollo to an authentic Indian biriyani, from spicy West African jollof rice to an Italian chicken risotto, and all points in between.
Puerto Rican Asopao de Pollo
"This is Puerto Rican comfort food," says Latina Cook. "I added some sliced avocado on top. Good stuff!"
Oyakodon (Japanese Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)
"This is a delicious traditional Japanese meal consisting of chicken sauteed and then cooked in a Japanese broth, and then finished with egg and served over rice," says User. "It's really easy, filling and delicious."
Thai Spicy Basil Chicken Fried Rice
"This is a staple of Thai cooking. Adjust the spices to your own tastes for a really great use for leftover rice," says ErinInVegas. "I get the basil from a local Asian market. It has a different flavor than that of regular basil and makes all the difference in this recipe. It is fast and fairly easy to make, but requires constant stirring."
Singapore Chicken Rice
"Whip up a tasty dish that is indigenous to South East Asia in less than an hour!" says BLUBLOTCH. "This dish is famous in Singapore and is incredibly easy to make; and brings a flavor of the Straits of Malacca to your dinner table with minimum fuss. Impress your family and friends! Chile sauce is usually served as a condiment."
Puerto Rican Arroz con Pollo
"This Puerto Rican rice with chicken recipe is a classic island-cuisine dish filled with the savory flavors of ham, pork, capers, olives, and tomatoes," says Cheri Raxter.
Chicken Arroz Caldo (Chicken Rice Porridge)
"Our Filipino chicken soup remedy. Perfect for our entire family who was feeling under the weather," says Realocmom.
Chicken Biryani
"This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish, which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan," says Nazia. "For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use."
Jollof Rice
Here's a popular and spicy West African chicken and rice recipe. With fresh green beans and carrots, it's a complete meal in one pan.
Authentic Paella Valenciana
Here's a true taste of Spain. "I lived in Spain for two years where I was taught the art of making the Paella which originated in Valencia," says Jason.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
"I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago! You can use less butter on top of course. Gotta love Southern ladies and their butter," says katiefbenham.
Dupre Family Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
"The original, purist, real-deal gumbo from a certified Cajun," says Crawfish.
Chef John's Chicken and Rice
"Everybody likes chicken and rice. Just about every major culture has some sort of version of this archetypal recipe," says Chef John. "This is pure down-to-the-bone comfort food."
Savory Saffron Chicken Polow
"This recipe is my twist on a traditional Persian chicken and rice dish," says Gumaraid. "I like to serve this to my family as a main meal accompanied with a salad."
Chinese Chicken Fried Rice II
"Chicken, rice, soy sauce and shredded egg stir fried together," says LISA TOURVILLE. "This is a very simple recipe. It is easy, but tasty! Note: Never use rice that you have just cooked."
One-Pot Lebanese Chicken and Rice
This simple one-pot chicken, ground beef, and rice dish is flavored with garlic, onions, and Middle Eastern seasonings. "It's from Lebanon," says KitchenDude, who submitted the recipe. "It's eaten regularly all over the region. A cast-iron skillet works best for this dish. You can also use ground lamb instead of beef."
Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken
This is a traditional Saudi Arabian chicken and rice dish that's full of flavor. Chicken pieces are seasoned with a kabsa spice blend that includes saffron, cardamom, cinnamon, allspice, and lime powder, then cooked in a tomato sauce with sweet raisins and basmati rice. Sprinkle toasted slivered almonds over the finished dish and serve with a cucumber and tomato salad to balance the heat.
Instant Pot® Chicken Biryani
Here's a biriyani for the Instant Pot! This fragrant Indian biryani calls for both chicken breasts and chicken thighs for added flavor and the rice absorbs an array of flavors including ginger, garlic, lemon, garam masala, cardamon, cumin, and chiles. By cooking it in an instant pot, you retain all the flavor and are guaranteed fluffy rice and tender chicken every time.
Brown Rice, Chicken, and Chorizo Paella
Chicken thighs and chorizo feature in this Spanish-style paella, which is made with brown rice — but you can use white rice if you prefer. It's perfectly seasoned with Spanish smoked paprika, turmeric, and saffron.
Baharat Chicken and Rice
In this Middle-East-inspired dish, a complex and intense baharat spice blend (made with paprika, cumin, coriander, sumac, cinnamon, and cloves) is used to marinate chicken. The flavors are absorbed into brown basmati rice that's cooked with cashews, almonds, pistachios, and raisins for a gorgeous crunch and subtle sweetness. "Great flavor and smells absolutely wonderful when cooking!" says home cook kevin Leif.