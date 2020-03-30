<p>"I have 4 dogs, ranging from 5 yrs - 17 yrs old (Terriers of all sizes)," says Shelly H. "After the big dog food scare, I didn't want to take chances so I tried to figure out a healthy recipe for them, something that had all the nutrients and fat they needed. This is what I came up with and my dogs absolutely loved it! The nice thing about this recipe is that it can be eaten by the humans as well."</p> <p> </p>