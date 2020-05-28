18 Easy DIY Condiments to Kick Off Grilling Season

Keep this one in mind when tomatoes are at their peak! Once you're done chopping the ingredients (tomatoes, onion, chili peppers, cilantro), it's practically made. "The best fresh salsa out there," raves HAC29. "For one, it is simple, you can add less or more to taste of any of the ingredients or opt out of an ingredient if need be. My only suggestion is to be careful with the lime juice and salt; if you over-do either of them, you can ruin the entire salsa! I literally triple this recipe when I make it because we love it so much!"