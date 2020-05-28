18 Easy DIY Condiments to Kick Off Grilling Season
Your summer cookouts, picnics, and BBQs deserve delicious DIY condiments. These sassy sauces are inexpensive, easy to prep, and just plain tasty on anything you can toss on the grill.
Hal's Wine Mustard
It takes just 10 minutes to make this homemade mustard! In a double boiler, you'll simply whisk together sugar, dry mustard, distilled vinegar, white wine, and eggs. "A simple recipe for extraordinary homemade white wine mustard," says jeaniehal.
Homemade Mayonnaise
"If you have a stick-style blender you can make your own mayo!" says Chef John. "It's so much cheaper and way more delicious. You also get to decide what kind of oil you want: a nice fruity olive oil; a lighter vegetable oil; or your own secret custom mix."
Kathy's Award Winning Barbeque Sauce
Here's a thick and spicy BBQ sauce. Brown sugar and molasses lend a touch of sweetness, while cayenne pepper and garlic powder deliver some heat. Whirl everything in the blender, then simmer on the stove to meld flavors. "This is a thick and spicy barbeque chicken recipe that has won several cooking contests. Some may wish to cut the pepper in half," says Kathy, the recipe creator.
Chef John's Dijon Mustard
DIY Dijon is just white wine, white wine vinegar, onions, garlic, and some simple seasonings. "Adjust this to your taste. This style of Dijon doesn't contain sweetener, but a little sugar or honey are common additions. You can also adjust the acidity if you like things on the sharper side," says Chef John.
Chimichurri Sauce
Argentina's famous chimichurri sauce is, as Chef John says, "herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green." And it's an absolute must for summer grilling. Terrific over grilled steak, poultry, seafood, and veggies—and sop it up with grilled bread.
Black Onion Relish
This onion relish comes out smoky-sweet and is the perfect condiment for hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled salmon...pretty much anything you can throw on the grill.
Smokin' Jack BBQ Sauce
"A slightly smoky and tangy sauce with a kick at the end," says BIG CHAD. "Goes great with beef, pork, and chicken. Try it on a pulled pork sandwich with some sweet cabbage slaw."
Homemade Ketchup
This is ketchup with bright tomato flavor and no high-fructose corn syrup. Canned crushed tomatoes are sweetened with sugar and spiced up with vinegar and seasonings, then cooked down in the slow cooker to a tasty paste. "This ketchup comes close to name brands in terms of taste, texture, and color. By using the slow cooker, we take most of the labor out of the process," says Chef John.
Quick and Easy Ketchup
No time for Chef John's slow cooker method? Try this quicker version. "This non-cooking recipe maintains the flavor and nutrition of the tomato paste, but adds a subtle blend of complementing flavors," says R. Holland. "It can also be used as a base for other sauces."
Carolina-Style Barbeque Sauce
This unique BBQ sauce is tangy, peppery, vinegary, and mustardy, in the tradition of BBQ sauces popular in South Carolina. "This sauce features fresh apple, but otherwise it's a fairly straightforward, totally in-your-face-with-tang-and-heat recipe," says Chef John. "It is fantastic on pulled pork and molasses-brined pork chops."
Homemade Garlic Basil Mayonnaise
The key to this homemade mayonnaise, flavored with fresh basil and garlic, is to whip it up with an immersion or stick blender. It takes just seconds to make thick, rich, gorgeous mayonnaise. "If you've never tasted delicious homemade mayonnaise, you've never tasted mayonnaise," says Chef John.
Easy BBQ Sauce
"A quick and easy BBQ sauce," says SHONAB52. You'll simply saute onions, garlic, red chile pepper, brown sugar, and fennel seeds, and then add ketchup and soy sauce and simmer. "Great as a dip or for glazing ribs or chicken. I like to blend it smooth for glazing."
Tzatziki Sauce I
Simply blend together plain yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, dill, and garlic. "Fantastic tzatziki! Just as good as any Greek restaurant I've been to," says TexasJen. "I add minced cucumber, drained of water, and drained the yogurt."
Chicken Barbeque Sauce
Blend together eggs, oil, cider vinegar, salt, poultry seasoning, and ground black pepper to create this great marinade and basting sauce for grilled chicken. "The local firemen use this recipe at their chicken dinners," says Dorothy, the recipe submitter. "I hope you enjoy it as much as we do! It really is delicious."
Homemade Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce
Sriracha is just a simple combination of vinegar, hot red chile peppers, garlic, salt, and a little light brown sugar. The key, though, is to let it your pureed vinegar-and-pepper mixture ferment briefly before processing it with a blender and reducing the sauce. "Not only is making your own hot sauce at home possible, it's really fun and there's hardly any work involved," says Chef John.
Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce
"This is a Kansas City-style sauce that I make in my restaurant. It is sweet and smoky with a little bite," says Alan Arthur. To make it, you'll simply simmer ketchup, tomato sauce, brown sugar, spices, wine vinegar, molasses, liquid smoke, and butter.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
Keep this one in mind when tomatoes are at their peak! Once you're done chopping the ingredients (tomatoes, onion, chili peppers, cilantro), it's practically made. "The best fresh salsa out there," raves HAC29. "For one, it is simple, you can add less or more to taste of any of the ingredients or opt out of an ingredient if need be. My only suggestion is to be careful with the lime juice and salt; if you over-do either of them, you can ruin the entire salsa! I literally triple this recipe when I make it because we love it so much!"
Zhug
This spicy green cilantro, parsley, and chile sauce is incredibly versatile. It's a terrific marinade for grilled meat or fish. "Covered with a thin layer of olive oil, it will keep up to two weeks in the refrigerator," says Buckwheat Queen. "It's also vegan, gluten-free, low sugar, and low sodium, making it perfect for almost any diet."