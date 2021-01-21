10 Homemade Coffee Creamer Recipes
Have you ever looked at the ingredients on the label of a bottle of your favorite coffee creamer? Depending on the brand you choose, it's not exactly a simple list. Skip the store-bought stuff and opt for a homemade creamer instead. Not only is it wonderfully easy to mix up on your own, but it's nice to know exactly what you're putting into your coffee. From seasonal flavors (like Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint) to basic mixes you can enjoy all year long (you can never go wrong with French Vanilla or Cinnamon). Find what you're looking for in this collection of homemade coffee creamer recipes.
Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer
Kick your expensive coffeehouse habit to the curb this fall with this perfectly autumnal homemade pumpkin spice coffee creamer. It's easy to make with just six ingredients.
Paleo and Vegan Pumpkin Spice Creamer
It takes just five minutes to throw this easy coffee creamer together. Made with coconut and flax milk, this is the perfect recipe for pumpkin spice lovers following special diets.
Original Irish Cream
Spike your coffee with this boozy and delicious homemade Irish cream, made with sweetened condensed milk, instant coffee granules, and Irish whiskey.
Homemade Vanilla Coffee Creamer
You just need four ingredients to mix up this sweet creamer: half-and-half, a can of fat-free sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon, and vanilla extract.
Homemade Cinnamon Coffee Creamer
Cinnamon lovers won't be able to resist this five-ingredient coffee creamer. Fat-free sweetened condensed milk and unsweetened almond milk cuts down on the calories.
Homemade Amaretto Coffee Creamer
A teaspoon of almond extract adds a warm and nutty flavor to this four-ingredient recipe, made extra creamy with non-fat milk and a can of sweetened condensed milk.
Peppermint Coffee Creamer
"A tasty, sugar-free creamer to add to your coffee," recipe creator Yoly says of this stevia-sweetened cream. "This recipe makes a small batch for you to enjoy during the holidays or anytime of the year."
Coconut Milk Coffee Creamer
"Give your morning coffee a sweet, dairy-free twist with this homemade coconut milk creamer, sweetened with real maple syrup," says recipe creator Kira Inman-Morrow.
Banana Coffee Creamer
Sneak healthy fruit into your morning cup of joe with this potassium-rich recipe. Made with just three ingredients (sweetened condensed milk, milk, and bananas), it couldn't be any easier.
French Vanilla Coffee Creamer
"This is an excellent way to save money when buying flavored coffee creamers, and adds a richness to milkshakes," says recipe creator auburninthesnow. "I've been making this homemade coffee creamer forever!"