15 Holiday Sides That Don't Require an Oven
If there's one event that brings utter chaos to your kitchen, it's likely holiday meal prep. The turkey, pumpkin pie, and all those casseroles have to come from somewhere, and that frequently makes for a crowded oven. Fortunately, you can save some space by making these slow cooker, Instant Pot, stovetop, and even air fryer holiday sides. As an added bonus, many of these sides are easier to prepare outside the oven, so you can have a holiday filled with fewer worries. These easy holiday side dish recipes will please everyone at the table, no oven required.
Easy Creamed Onions
"I was pleasantly surprised! I was thinking this was going to be boring but the flavors came through," says Allrecipes Allstar bd.weld. "The only thing I would add is black pepper which can be added at the table."
Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Making sweet potato casserole in your slow cooker is so much easier than using the oven, and thanks to a store-bought shortcut, you won't have to wait for these all day. If you have a larger slow cooker, double the topping so there's enough to cover the entire casserole.
Best Instant Pot® Scalloped Potatoes
Once you make scalloped potatoes in the Instant Pot, you'll never want to bake them again. This recipe is faster and creamier than what you'd get in the oven, and it delivers a great flavor.
Instant Pot® Cherry-Orange Cranberry Sauce
This cranberry sauce practically makes itself in minutes thanks to your pressure cooker. Feel free to substitute the water for apple or orange juice, or even rum. You can also make this up to a week in advance and store it in the refrigerator until holiday meal time.
Stovetop Candied Sweet Potatoes
These candied sweet potatoes come together so simply. Boil the sweet potatoes until they're just slightly underdone. That way, they won't end up overly mushy after they're cooked in the brown sugar and butter.
Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
"This is a great version of a classic recipe! It's one of my favorite dishes for the holidays and I love that this makes so much," says community member KevinBerry7406. "The Parmesan cheese is a nice touch and doing this in the slow cooker frees up space in the oven for other yummy dishes!"
Instant Pot® Traditional Dressing
If you're skipping the turkey this year or just cooking it via grill, smoker, or deep fryer, you can still have a flavorful dressing — just dress up store-bought stuffing cubes, and cook them in your Instant Pot. You can even make your own stuffing cubes from French bread.
Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
If you're a fan of hearty, melt-in-your-mouth mashed potatoes, then these are the mashed potatoes for you. Minced garlic, bouillon, sour cream, and cream cheese work together to add even more richness to this hearty side.
Air Fryer Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Maple-Mustard Mayo
Brussels sprouts have become pretty popular as a holiday side dish in recent years because they're so easy to prepare. Roasting them in the air fryer is even quicker and easier than doing it in the oven. Everything comes together in just 15 minutes, so if you need a last-minute side this is it.
Hash Brown Casserole for the Slow Cooker
If you don't have time to get a lot of ingredients together, this slow cooker hash brown casserole may just be your saving grace. It only requires seven ingredients, and you very well may already have them all on hand. Plus, it's even easier to make than baked hash brown casserole.
Instant Pot® Green Bean Casserole
Yes, from-scratch green possible can be made in 45 minutes. This speedy casserole incorporates fresh beans and even includes a homemade soup, so if you're watching your sodium intake, it's a great choice.
Slow Cooker Stuffing
"Perfect recipe for a slow cooker or those who are counter constrained," says community member Crystal S. "Used 3.5 cups of broth and it was perfect... HELPFUL HINT: Laying a dish towel over the top of the crock and then putting the lid on, helps keep extra moisture out of the stuffing.
Stovetop Green Beans
If you don't care for green bean casserole but still want to get your veggies in, these stovetop green beans make a great alternative. They're flavorful without being bogged down with creamy soup. To lighten things up, you can lessen the amount of bacon used or even omit it.
Air Fryer Stuffing Balls
Standard stuffing gets a fun and crispy twist in this super-easy air fryer recipe. These can be assembled several days in advance and kept in the fridge, or you can freeze them weeks ahead.
Instant Pot® Collard Greens
You can have a pot of greens ready in just about an hour with the help of a pressure cooker. Adjust the seasoning, broth, and more to fit your personal tastes.