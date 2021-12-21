20 Hearty (and Affordable) Soups and Stews for the Holiday Season

Cooking for the holiday season can be a joyous occasion, especially when you're working with time-honored recipes that deliver both sentimental value and flavor. However, the process of whipping up festive meals for your family, friends, or a combination of both can prove both time-consuming and expensive.

If you're seeking a one-pot meal (or a memorable first course for a larger repast) that provides seasonal and holiday-appropriate flavors without breaking the bank, a wintery and rib-sticking soup or stew is a smart solution. We found 20 recipes in the Allrecipes archives that can work either in the context of a bigger feast or as a stand-alone meal, and they all feature in-season ingredients and taste notes that feel cozy, celebratory, and just nostalgic enough.