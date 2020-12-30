30 Hearty Winter Soups to Warm You Up After a Day Outside
Chilled to the bone after a day spent in icy winter weather? Try one of our favorite cozy and hearty soup recipes — there's no better way to warm up from within. Whether you're in the mood for something veggie-packed and nutritious or pure comfort food in a bowl, you'll find a new favorite in this collection of hearty winter soup recipes.
My Chili
This top-rated chili recipe has more than 1,000 five-star reviews. There's a reason for that: It's as easy as it is delicious. Whip it up on a busy weeknight with pantry staples.
Classic Hearty Beef Stew
It doesn't get much heartier than this basic winter-weather stew. "This classic beef stew recipe makes sure you really make the most of each step of the cooking process to end up with a beautiful, rich, and hearty beef stew," says recipe creator Matthew Francis.
Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup
"Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup," according to recipe creator Yoly. "With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired."
Kale White Bean and Farro Stew
"This recipe is a spin on a classic Italian farro and bean soup, but heartier and with more vegetables," according to recipe creator Nichole Spell. "You can use chicken stock if you prefer. Garnish with Parmesan cheese."
Suzanne's Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
"This variation on crack chicken noodle soup cooked in the pressure cooker or Instant Pot has just a few changes and some extra cheese," says recipe creator Suzanne. "Still as quick and easy as the original and even more delicious. This soup also freezes very well in resealable plastic bags!"
Oh-So-Good Chicken Vegetable Soup
This aptly named chicken soup is comfort incarnate. Though the recipe was developed for the stovetop, it can easily be adapted for the slow cooker.
Caldo Gallego
"Absolutely delicious," says reviewer Hernando Dominguez. "I didn't find turnip greens at the market and I substituted kale. We just came back from Spain and it will now be my version for my friends here at home."
Stuffed Pepper Soup
Here's an easy and hearty soup that tastes just like stuffed bell peppers. Hundreds of Allrecipes users have given this recipe rave reviews: "Wonderful stuff! If I could give this 10 stars, I would," says reviewer Marie Murphy Bond.
Italian Lentil Soup
"I wanted to make something substantial involving lentils ... and this was truly delicious and colorful," says recipe creator lmac. "My steak-and- potatoes-lovin' husband thought it was great, and he didn't even complain that it didn't have actual meat in it."
West African-Style Peanut Stew with Chicken
This hearty one-pot recipe employs African-inspired spices and makes good use of chicken, sweet potatoes, and collard greens.
Creamy Pork Stew
"This creamy pork stew is one of my favorite cold weather dishes of all time," says Chef John. "You can add squash, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, mushrooms, root vegetables — it's quite versatile. And if pork isn't your thing, this would be lovely with veal, beef, or chicken thighs."
Chef John's Beef and Barley Stew
"This beautiful bowl of beef and barley would be perfect for your next super-storm," according to Chef John. "When it comes to stick-to-your-ribs stews, it doesn't get any better than shank. There's so much gelatin-producing connective tissue, that it makes an especially satisfying sauce for your meat and grain."
Hearty Meatball Soup II
What more could you want in a cozy winter recipe? Full of canned and frozen veggies, pasta, and easy meatballs, this delicious soup will quickly become a staple in your recipe box.
One-Skillet Hearty Chili and Cornbread
"I made the recipe exactly how it was written," says five-star reviewer lpace. "Great flavor and my boys ate it all up! The ingredients were all something I keep in my house so didn't have to buy extra."
Hearty Chicken and Rice Soup
This soup recipe is as healthy as it is hearty. Citrus lovers will absolutely adore the flavorful punch that comes from an ample amount of lime juice, but you can easily leave it out if you're not a fan of lime.
Hearty Hamburger Soup
"A stick to your ribs thick and hearty soup, filling and very good," recipe creator SHARILEE says of this delicious recipe. "Easy and quick to make. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits."
Bubbie's Hearty Matzo Ball Soup
"This recipe has been in our family for generations," says recipe creator becky. "Some family members say it started with our great-great-grandmother Bubbie Rose. My husband, her great-great-grandson, has put his own twist on it by adding extra vegetables and fresh dill which we think sets this soup above the rest."
Quick and Hearty Corn Chowder
This creamy soup will "stick to your bones," according to recipe creator Sandra Rogers, who recommends waiting for "a cold winter's day to dig into this."
Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup
"I have made this for many whom have given it the title," says recipe creator Karena. "I generally serve this soup as a special treat as it is not recommended for people counting calories."
Bryan's Spicy Red Lentil Soup
Full of flavor and fiber, this warming soup is quick and easy. It comes together in less than an hour, so it's the perfect recipe to have on hand for busy winter weeknights.
Hash Brown Potato Soup
This carb-loaded recipe serves 16 people, but it's easy to cut in half. What makes this potato soup so special? It uses three packages of frozen hash brown potatoes.
Creamy Italian White Bean Soup
"Hearty and healthy soup that is a favorite with friends and family," says recipe creator colleenlora. "Sounds more difficult than it is. Try it! We're positive you'll be pleased. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese."
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
"I serve this on cold rainy days with a loaf of homemade bread," recipe creator Stephanie G. says of this top-rated soup. "Hint: This is perfect for leftover rotisserie chicken or chicken you've pulled from the bone after making homemade chicken stock!"
Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup
What makes this tortellini soup extra decadent? Two cans of cream of chicken soup and two cups of half-and-half. Recipe creator Christina Egan recommends serving this dish with garlic breadsticks.
Delicious Ham and Potato Soup
"This soup was DELICIOUS," raves five-star reviewer Jen F. "My picky eater kids even asked for seconds and thirds. My husband who is not a soup fan loved it and asked me to put it on our list of regular meals."
Vegan Japanese Winter Squash and Leek Soup
This nutritious recipe — which is gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, casein-free, and vegan — is perfect for people following special diets. Recipe creator KN Granger recommends making the soup with organic and locally grown veggies.
Wintertime French Style Split Pea Soup
"A wonderful wintertime pea soup with turmeric, adding a nice bright, cheerful color to the soup," according to recipe creator JAN. "This recipe is versatile, can easily be doubled and more veggies and ham can be added as desired."
Ranch Taco Soup
"This thick and hearty taco soup comes together in a flash," according to Soup Loving Nicole. "The subtle hint of ranch sets it apart from your average taco soup. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired."
Tuscan Chard and Cannellini Bean Soup
"This is a hearty, wonderful soup that takes a very short time to make," says recipe creator Callinectes Sapidus. "If you have a rind from a piece of Parmiggiano Reggiano, add it to the broth as you cook; if you don't, you may want to add grated Parmesan cheese to the soup."
Hearty Italian Meatball Soup
You need fewer than 10 easy-to-find ingredients to make this simple and satisfying soup. The recipe calls for frozen Italian-style meatballs, but you can make them from scratch with Chef John's Italian Meatballs recipe.