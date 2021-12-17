15 Hearty, Healthy Snow Day Snacks Your Kids Will Love
When it comes to exciting events for school-aged children, the thrill of a snow day announcement is tough to beat. After all, a snow day gives kids the chance to watch TV during regular school hours, to play fun indoor games, to venture outside to build snowmen and go sledding, and to indulge in cozy and satisfying cold-weather snacks. These 15 recipes fit perfectly into the "cozy and satisfying" category while also providing healthy treats for snow day adventures. Scroll through to find baked mozzarella sticks, homemade granola bars, banana muffins, and more.
Apple Toast
Cinnamon toast is a classic kids comfort food for excellent reason, and this particular recipe adds apples to the mix, resulting in a well-balanced snack with sweetness and spice. "It doesn't take long to make and is a light snack that will leave you satisfied,' says recipe creator NATALIE12345 of this simple and winter-perfect nosh.
The Best Dry-Roasted Chickpea Recipe
You'll need only four simple ingredients to make this irresistibly crunchy snack. Add any spices you like, or simply roast them with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Spiralized Roasted Vanilla Sweet Potatoes and Apples
Vanilla-infused olive oil gives these veggie and fruit chips a luxurious quality, and it serves as a great partner for toasty seasonings like brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The bright sweetness of the apples and the mellow earthiness of the sweet potatoes makes these snacks a crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike.
Best Baked French Fries
"The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste," recipe contributor Life Tastes Good insists. This recipe provides you with the ability to make fries- an established kid favorite- for your snow day crew without dealing with the mess (and the questionable health value) associated with deep-frying.
Light and Baked Mozzarella Sticks
Like fries, mozzarella sticks are traditionally deep-fried. However, this variation gets its signature crunchy outside and cheesy inside from oven-baking. Don't forget to serve these sticks with a side of marinara sauce!
Zucchini Tots
Made with zucchini, carrots, and bread crumbs, these oven-baked tots are, according to recipe creator deliciouslystylish, "crispy, crunchy, veggie-packed, and deliciously stylish." They're also easy to prepare and easy to serve on a snow day afternoon.
Cranberry Nut Oatmeal Granola Bars
The simplicity and kid-friendliness of grab-and-go granola bars can't be overstated, and homemade bars have the added advantage of lower sugar content and higher nutritional value. This particular recipe makes use of wintery ingredients like dried cranberries, nuts and cinnamon.
Snow Cream
If you're looking for a snow day treat that truly celebrates the spirit of the occasion, then a recipe that transforms freshly-fallen snow into "ice cream" accomplishes that task better than any other dessert ever could. "Fresh snow turned ice cream in 5 minutes or less! Fun to do with kids. The toppings/mix-in options are endless. Fresh fruit is a great mix in for snow cream, as well as chocolate chips," says recipe contributor sparrow.
Yogurt Parfait
While winter isn't peak season for fresh berries, you can use frozen berries to deliver sweetness and brightness even in the coldest months of the year. Thaw a bag of mixed berries, grab some vanilla yogurt and pre-made granola, and enlist the kids to help you put together these easy-to-love snack parfaits.
Cinnamon and Sugar Popped Sorghum
A healthier and lighter alternative to classic popcorn, popped sorghum has a naturally earthy flavor that's beautifully complemented by cinnamon and sugar. In this recipe, you'll find the ideal snack for a snow day movie marathon.
Whole Wheat Pizza Dough
Pizza making is a fun and interactive way to keep the kids fed during a day off from school, and this dough recipe replaces typical white flour with whole wheat flour, making for a healthier but equally tasty end product.
Homemade Goldfish Treats
For crunchy "Goldfish crackers" with no additives and far more cheesy flavor than you'll get from the store-bought versions, try this simple and straightforward recipe. "I had fun making these, and they tasted great too. I sprinkled with salt on top just before baking," says reviewer Kitchen Kitty.
Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Muffins
If the kids need some sustenance before embarking on a sledding expedition, hand over one of these nutritious muffins packed with child-approved flavors. "A healthy alternative to most banana chocolate chip muffins, this one uses oats and substitutes apple sauce instead of cooking oil!" is how recipe creator Nichole describes these treats.
No-Bake Energy Bites
"This is a healthy take on the traditional no bake cookies," says recipe contributor Hiedi Heaton. "So good and good for you! I am always asked for this recipe every time I make them. They are a hit with the kids and the adults, and always go quick! I store them in the freezer because I think they taste best frozen, but not necessary."
Easy Snack Wraps
These turkey and vegetable wraps include the same nutrients and proteins as full-sized wrap sandwiches, but their petite size makes them fantastic snacktime options. For an even healthier twist, serve the wraps on whole-wheat tortillas rather than white tortillas.