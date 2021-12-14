12 Simple and Healthy Sheet Pan Dinners for Winter
These winter-perfect, sheet-pan recipes feature healthy, flavorful, seasonally-appropriate ingredients, and simple preparations. These one-dish wonders are made on baking sheets, so you'll get plenty of heartiness and healthy ingredients with very little cleanup required.
Vegetarian Sheet Pan Dinner With Chickpeas and Veggies
"Adding chickpeas to root vegetables on a sheet pan makes for an easy dinner! Make sure to cut all the vegetables the same size or they won't cook properly!" recipe creator Kim says. This recipe calls for onion powder, fennel, garlic powder, and sage, but feel free to sub in whichever spice blend you prefer.
Mediterranean Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner
This oven-baked dinner features chicken thighs, baby potatoes, kalamata olives, peppers, Mediterranean herbs, a sprinkle of feta cheese, and a hearty squeeze of lemon juice. For a lighter variation on the original, use skinless thighs.
Sheet Pan Vegan Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash
This easy dish delivers massive flavor with only a few ingredients and in only a few short steps. Serving it over a scoop of quinoa or farro makes for an ideal plant-based winter entree.
Sheet Pan Citrus and Sage Chicken with Roasted Broccoli and Potatoes
This bright chicken and veggie dish is a complete meal made on one baking sheet. "Clementine and sage are the main flavor components in this dish, but can be subbed for other citrus, herbs, or spices to change it up," says Sarabeth Elyse, the recipe submitter.
Sheet Pan Turkey Chili & Cornbread Dumplings
This clever sheet-pan recipe reimagines chili, which generally resembles a soup or a stew. Here, in sheet-pan form, it features well-seasoned ground turkey with plenty of vegetables and toasty cornbread "dumplings." It's far speedier (and healthier) than a classic chili, but it still packs the chili flavors that we know and love.
Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken Dinner
"Spice up chicken dinners with a touch of harissa. The North African red pepper sauce adds depth and kick to this one-pan meal perfect for weeknights," says Juliana Hale of this vibrant sheet pan feast, which includes carrots and cauliflower as nutritious sides for the spicy baked chicken.
Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry
Lately, cauliflower has been one of the hottest recipe ingredients going, and this simple recipe lets the cauliflower shine while introducing flavors of lemon and curry powder.
Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies
Cheese can certainly be part of a healthy diet, and this recipe uses a little grated Parmesan to great effect by combining it with Panko for a light layer of breading that makes this oven-baked chicken crispy. The recommended sauce includes mayo and ketchup, but if you'd prefer a plant-based alternative, try marinara or salsa.
Easy Sheet Pan Beef Bulgogi
This sheet-pan spin on Korean bulgogi delivers massive flavor, thanks to a soy-ginger-sesame marinade for the steak and the inclusion of sweet snap peas and green onions. "A super hot oven delivers a delicious way to cook up a weeknight meal. For best results, you'll want some meat with marbling. Serve over rice," says recipe creator FrackFamily5.
Sheet Pan Salmon and Bell Pepper Dinner
Salmon has a richness that makes it feel more winter-appropriate than many other fish, and this recipe features a sweet-and-spicy marinade and roasted red and yellow peppers. "An easy recipe for a quick dinner for weeknights with salmon, bell peppers, parsley, and lemon that is ready in about 30 minutes. I usually serve it with rice," says recipe writer barbara.
Sheet Pan Sweet & Sour Chicken
If you're craving a healthier (and homemade) twist on classic Chinese takeout, try this crowd pleasing recipe by Bibi, who tells us: "In order to make it sheet pan friendly, the chicken is not breaded or fried. Add as much of the delicious sauce as you like, and if there is any left over, store the sauce in the fridge in a sealed container for up to one week. It's also a great dipping sauce for Asian-style appetizers. Serve over hot steamed rice."
Vegetable Pizza Squares
Made with refrigerated crescent roll dough, these pizza-like flatbreads feature a smear of cream cheese and a layer of Cheddar on top. That said, the toppings consist of healthy veggies like cauliflower, broccoli, and bell peppers, which provide a welcome balance.
Butternut Squash Flatbread
Recipe creator SlimCookins calls this flatbread topped with butternut squash, red onion, and herbs "a colorful and flavorful twist" on a typical veggie pizza. By way of advice, SlimCookins also says that "dusting the baking sheet with cornmeal prevents dough from sticking and gives it a lil' crunch."
Roasted Vegetable Bowl with White Beans and Garlic-Balsamic Dressing
Bowl-style dining is a massive hit for excellent reason; it makes eating your healthy vegetables, proteins, and grains very simple and straightforward. This bowl features healthy plant-based ingredients like cannellini beans, zucchini, arugula, and grape tomatoes, plus plenty of herbs and some toasted pine nuts for crunch.
Best Turkey Meatloaf
Meatloaf isn't often associated with healthy eating, but this recipe replaces the standard ground beef with ground turkey, which includes less saturated fat, but still gives the meatloaf delicious flavor and texture.