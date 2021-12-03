12 Healthy Make-Ahead Appetizers to Always Keep on Hand
Make-ahead appetizers tend to be full of heavy ingredients like cream cheese and puff pastry (not that there's anything wrong with that!). But, if you're looking for something on the lighter side, it can be difficult to find healthy alternatives. That's why we rounded up our very best healthy appetizers you can prep ahead of time. From nutritious and delicious dips to fresh takes on classic ideas, you'll find something you love in this collection of healthy make-ahead appetizers.
Ants on a Log
Make this kid-friendly, make-ahead appetizer with just three ingredients (celery, peanut butter, and raisins) in five minutes. "Sometimes the simplest things are the best," raves reviewer Jillian.
Baked Tortilla Chips
This healthier, homemade alternative to store-bought tortilla chips will work perfectly with all your favorite make-ahead dips.
Best Hummus
When it comes to healthy apps, you can't go wrong with a basic hummus. You can blend the ingredients a few days before you plan to serve it, so it's the perfect make-ahead appetizer. "A simple recipe to follow that yields great results," says reviewer Angela C.
Marinated Olives
These marinated olives keep well in the fridge, so they're great to keep on hand for unexpected company. Serve them on toothpicks for an elegant, healthy make-ahead appetizer.
Roasted Green Beans
Looking for a healthier alternative to French fries? Try these roasted green beans that are simply seasoned with just olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Guilt-Free Snack Mix
This make-ahead appetizer — made with crispy corn cereal squares, dried fruit, yogurt-covered raisins, mixed nuts, and banana chips — doesn't contain chocolate or salty snacks, so it's the perfect party mix for your next shindig.
Low-Fat Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip
"This Greek yogurt ranch dip is super quick and easy and low-fat or fat-free," according to recipe creator Lee Crowell. "Tailor it to your needs by choosing your favorite plain yogurt and dressing mix."
Basic Keto Cheese Crisps
Following the keto diet? You'll love this healthy make-ahead appetizer made with just one low-carb ingredient. All you need to do is bake shredded Cheddar cheese in heaps for less than 10 minutes.
Gluten-Free Turkey Meatballs
"My mom developed this recipe after many attempts at gluten-free meatballs," recipe creator Olivia says of this healthy make-ahead appetizer. "We now have a delicious and healthy way to eat a food we love!"
Fruit Skewers with Apple Cinnamon Dipping Sauce
Skewered grapes, apples, strawberries, and pineapples are served with a sweet dipping sauce made by mixing yogurt, applesauce, almond extract, and cinnamon.
Egg White Breakfast Bites
If you're looking for a healthy make-ahead appetizer for brunch, your search ends here. Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C says cottage cheese keeps these bites creamy instead of rubbery.
Vegan Edamame
Boiled edamame is served with a simple sauce made with rice vinegar, fresh ginger root, and soy sauce in this healthy appetizer that can be prepped in advance.
