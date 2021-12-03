21 Healthy Holiday Snacks Everyone Will Enjoy 

By Melanie Fincher
December 03, 2021
Credit: Melissa Goff

Take a break from the sugary treats and indulgent dishes with these healthy holiday snack ideas. During the holidays, eating healthy requires extra effort, but we've got you covered with our collection of better-for-you snacks. Kids and adults alike will get excited for these festive snacks that are perfect for parties, from Grinch-themed fruit kabobs to a savory pumpkin dip. 

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

Credit: Christina
We can't decide what sounds better — the fresh fruit salsa or the cinnamon tortilla chips? If you're short on time, try substituting cinnamon graham crackers for the chips, as reviewer B_CHAP suggests. 

Grinch Kabobs 

Credit: Snacking in the Kitchen
These Grinch-themed kabobs are sure to be a hit, especially if you serve them with a side of fruit dip. To prevent the bananas from browning, try spritzing them with a light layer of citrus juice, as recipe creator CNM CATERING suggests. 

Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Credit: lutzflcat
This sweet and spicy salsa (thanks to the jalapeño) can be served on its own with tortilla chips or over cream cheese with crackers. 

Spicy Sweet Potato Chips

Credit: Seattle25Sydney
Here's a seasonally appropriate alternative to potato chips. Reviewer chrislala says, "Yummy and easy — even the kids liked it, and they usually won't touch sweet potatoes."

Savory Pumpkin Hummus

Credit: NancyLou
Pumpkin shows off its savory side with tahini, garlic, cumin, cayenne, and paprika. And it's a cinch to make: Simply dump the ingredients in the food processor and refrigerate before serving. 

Fun Santa Vegetable Tray

Credit: Allrecipes
Skip the store-bought veggie tray and make this fun, Santa-themed crudité instead. Serve with a side of veggie dip

Cream Cheese Penguins 

Credit: Melissa Goff
Black olives, carrots, cream cheese, and red pepper is all you need to make these adorable penguins. Try using an herbed or ranch-flavored cream cheese as some reviewers suggest. 

Balsamic Bruschetta

Credit: Molly
Bruschetta's naturally red and green color — thanks to the tomatoes and basil — makes for a festive choice for Christmas. You can typically find cherry tomatoes and Roma tomatoes in supermarkets year-round, and both make excellent choices during the winter months. 

Sweet Potato Hummus

Credit: Rochelle S.
Put the season's favorite root vegetable on display in this savory sweet potato hummus. Serve with apples, celery, or carrots for a nutritious snack. 

Herbed Pomegranate Salsa

Credit: lmj
Pomegranates are in peak season during the fall and winter months, and this salsa takes full advantage of their sweet flavor and juicy seeds. But don't be fooled, this dip has a serious kick to it thanks to the jalapeño and serrano peppers. 

Santa Finger Food for Christmas

Credit: gartenfee
Here's a fun and festive way to sneak some veggies onto the plates of even the pickiest eaters. Try using a plastic bag with a corner cut off to pipe the cream cheese onto the crackers. 

Bourbon Fig Compote

Credit: LilaKae
This sweet and tangy compote can be served over top of a soft cheese or on its own with crackers. Bourbon makes a great pairing for sweet figs. 

Healthier Best Spinach Dip Ever

Credit: Scotdog
Reduced fat ingredients, increased spinach, and the addition of leeks makes for a lighter take on this fan-favorite party dip.

Sweet Potato Sage Balls

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Naturally gluten-free, these sweet potato balls make for a delicious, seasonal appetizer that can be served on its own or with a dipping sauce of your choice. 

Fruit Skewers with Apple Cinnamon Dipping Sauce

You can easily customize these kabobs using whatever is in season or whatever fruit you have on hand. "Took to a party and it was the first appetizer gone!" says reviewer carrie

Baked Sweet Potato Coins

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
This three-ingredient recipe will satisfy your salty snack cravings. You can use a spiralizer or mandoline slicer to achieve ultra-thin coins. 

Orange Salsa

Credit: lutzflcat
The holidays fall right in the middle of citrus season, so this bright and spicy salsa only makes sense this time of year. Serve with tortilla chips

Christmas Tree Appetizers

Credit: barbara
Pita bread wedges are topped with guacamole and decorated with bell pepper "ornaments" and pretzel stick "trunks." The kids can even get involved decorating these trees, too! 

Vegan Spinach Bites

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
These allergen-friendly spinach bites are a great snack to accommodate those with dietary restrictions. Serve with your favorite veggie dipping sauce. 

Caprese Appetizer

Credit: Annette Green
Caprese, a classic Italian salad, just happens to involve all Christmas colors. And good news: Cherry tomatoes are ripe and available year-round, even during the winter months. 

Festive Finger Food with Smoked Salmon and Olives 

Credit: Natalie Titanov
Looking for a healthy snack to impress? These smoked salmon and olive canapés look very elegant on a serving platter. 

Credit: Jennifer Causey
