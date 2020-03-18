15 Ground Beef Recipes That Go Lean and Healthy
These top-rated recipes nudge ground beef in a healthier direction. They call for lots of veggies, whole fresh foods, and lean ground beef boosted by flavorful seasonings. They're economical and also easy to prepare, so these healthy beef recipes will be great go-to recipes on busy weeknights when time — and healthy eating — are of the essence.
Low-Carb "Tacos"
You'll brown seasoned ground beef and combine it with diced onions, jalapeno peppers, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, salsa, and avocado slices. "This is a great low-carb alternative to your standard homemade tacos," says Sarah. "I love Mexican food and wasn't willing to part with tacos after starting my low-carb diet. This always satisfies my craving."
Momma's Healthy Meatloaf
Extra-lean ground beef and loads of fresh vegetables make this a healthier take on traditional meatloaf. "FANTASTIC!" raves Christina. "Super-moist and flavorful."
Addictive Asian Beef Slaw
"This meal has it all — beef, shredded veggies, soy sauce, hot sauce, and lots of fresh cilantro," says Stasty Cook. "This dish is truly addictive."
Baked Spaghetti Squash with Beef and Veggies
For this recipe, you'll combine shredded roasted spaghetti squash with browned ground beef, green and red bell peppers, Italian-style tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings. "Tasty and healthy is a great combo for me," says Calvin Amanda Cabarrus. "I use spaghetti squash instead of pasta sometimes because it is low carb and adds way more vitamins."
Healthier Stuffed Peppers
"This healthier stuffed peppers recipe uses an assortment of colorful peppers, lean ground beef, brown rice, fresh onion, garlic, and tomato sauce," says MakeItHealthy. "So colorful and so healthy!"
Abuela's Picadillo
This ground beef hash combines seasoned ground beef with butternut squash, bell peppers, olives, hot sauce, and tomato sauce. "This is my grandmother's Cuban picadillo recipe, which is usually served with white rice, beans, and plantains," says Marie Soler.
Cabbage Rolls
Cabbage leaves are stuffed with extra-lean ground beef, onions, and rice, and covered with a tangy tomato sauce. "Use VERY lean ground beef," recommends KRANEY. "You don't cook the meat before rolling it into the cabbage leaves, so there will be no way to drain fat."
Asian Lettuce Wraps
"Delicious and bursting with flavor," says Rachel. "Spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!"
Italian Wedding Soup I
This healthy soup combines meatballs (made with extra-lean ground beef) with escarole or spinach, carrots, and orzo pasta. "This is really a wonderful soup," says BLUEROADS. "Super simple to prepare. Hearty enough for a winter meal, and yet light enough for a summer meal as well."
Easy Korean Ground Beef Bowl
"Your busy weeknight needs this dish," says Buckwheat Queen. "Even your lazy Saturdays will be happy with it. It's so simple to make, and it is super delicious and full of flavor. Leftovers warm easily, which is great when you've got teenage midnight grazers. The first time I made it, I served it over rice. Second time with rice noodles. The next time I make it, I'll take the advice of the other reviewer and serve as tacos with cabbage."
Thai Beef Fried Rice
With this quick-and-easy stir-fry recipe, lean ground beef combines with freshly diced tomatoes, red bell peppers, and onions. "This fried rice is made with ground beef, and is Thai home cooking at its best!" says Diana71. "Enjoy the delicious flavor that the soy sauce, fish sauce, and fresh tomato bring to this version of fried rice."
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
"Unstuffed cabbage roll, genius. I tried this recipe, and it essentially mimics any cabbage roll filling," says reviewer memekitty. "I freezed half of it for later. Everyone loved it."
No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe creator Jill Welch says, "Looking for a low-carb dinner to satisfies your Italian food craving? Look no further! This lasagna is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!"
Italian Vegetable Soup
This soup is loaded with a garden full of fresh veggies. Reviewer DREGINEK says, "I was never to fond of vegetable soups because they never seemed to have enough substance...just watery and veggies...until now!"
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
It's even better than take-out. Reviewer Laura M. says, "Looking for a quick meal? This one is fabulous. I recommend, however, cutting the cabbage very thin with a mandolin and using a larger portion of the vegetables."