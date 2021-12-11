12 Healthy and Delicious Cauliflower Recipes
Cauliflower is one of the most nutritious vegetables out there: It's high in fiber and B, C, and K vitamins, and it promotes digestion, circulation, and even memory. Fortunately, making cauliflower delicious isn't difficult at all. This member of the Brassicaceae family is delightful roasted and blended into soups, and it even makes a healthier substitute for potatoes and rice. It's also very receptive to seasoning, and even the simplest cauliflower dishes can be loaded with flavor. These healthy cauliflower recipes will win over the pickiest of eaters while filling them up with the good stuff, too.
Easy Vegan Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes, and Garbanzo Beans
This sheet pan dinner covers all the bases you want in a well-rounded meal: tThe garbanzo beans provide ample protein and fiber, while the cauliflower and cherry tomatoes add vitamins and texture. Best of all, this meal comes together in a little more than half an hour.
Easy Curried Cauliflower Soup
This simple soup blends cauliflower with onion, garlic, red bell pepper, and curry powder to make a strong, warm flavor. You can easily alter it to be vegetarian or vegan by using vegetable broth and omitting the butter.
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
Cauliflower is one of the few veggies hearty enough to work as a steak. This roasted cauliflower steak recipe is easy and has a divine flavor, with just enough spice to keep diners interested.
Cauliflower Kale Frittata
They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and this simple frittata is so hearty it'll keep you full for hours. As an added bonus, it's gluten-free and low-calorie, but high in vitamins.
Cauliflower and Tofu Masala
Cauliflower readily absorbs spices and sauces, making it a great base for stews and curries. This recipe has a bit of heat, so if you're sensitive to spice, start off just using one serrano pepper and add more as needed.
Dijon Roasted Cauliflower
For a zingy twist on roasted cauliflower, coat your veggies in a sauce made from shallots, garlic, and mustard. The finished product turns out flavorful enough to impress picky eaters and makes a good side for heartier meats like pork.
Lime Cilantro Cauliflower "Rice"
This healthier take on a certain chain restaurant's lime cilantro rice is a simple way to add more vegetables to your diet without sacrificing any flavor. It's also great for meal prep — make a big batch of it and freeze smaller portions for an easy and hearty base.
Healthy Shepherd's Pie with Cauliflower Mash
Some of cauliflower's appeal comes from its ability to mimic mashed potatoes, which makes it a healthier substitute for heartier dishes. This shepherd's pie recipe takes the ingredient swaps a bit farther by replacing ground beef with ground turkey.
Roasted Cauliflower and Leek Soup
This healthier alternative to leek and potato soup is just as hearty and delicious. If you don't have dried chervil on hand, a combination of dried parsley and dried chives will work just as well.
Cauliflower Ceviche
This vegetarian version of ceviche comes packed with flavor and gives a healthy dish even more nutrients. Vegetarian or not, ceviche is best when the ingredients have enough time to sit in the marinade, so make it a few hours or the day before serving.
Baked Whole Cauliflower
"Hooray...I have found a new way to prepare cauliflower," says community member JOSIE. "My hubby and I love veggies and cauliflower is at the top of our list. Steaming and stir-frying were getting old but this is my favorite new way to prepare it. I absolutely love this."
Parmesan-Roasted Cauliflower
Like every other vegetable, cauliflower tastes great when it's paired with cheese. This roasted cauliflower is simple and has plenty of Parmesan flavor, but is still relatively healthy.