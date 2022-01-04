8 Ham Loaf Recipes That Will Have You Loving Leftover Baked Ham
Ham loaf is made the same way as any other meatloaf but typically features ground ham and pork for a tasty twist. It's a delicious way to use up leftover ham after Christmas or Easter. In this collection of top-rated ham loaf recipes, choose from a savory smoked ham and spicy mustard loaf, miniature ham loaves, an upside down cheesy ham loaf with pineapple, and more.
Ham Loaf
Ground ham, ground pork, onion, oats, eggs, and parsley all feature in this easy ham loaf. You can use whole wheat bread crumbs instead of oats if you prefer. "I have never had ham loaf before and I thought this was delicious," says Allrecipes Allstar Linda T. "Great idea for Christmas ham leftovers."
Spiced Ham Loaf
A sweet-sour and slightly spicy sauce made with brown sugar, mustard, and vinegar is poured over a ham and beef meatloaf. "This is by far the BEST HAM LOAF recipe ever!" says home cook Debby Allen. "I add pineapple juice to the glaze and lay three pineapple slices on the loaf before baking."
Lover's Loaf
Layers of ground pork, beef, prosciutto, spinach, provolone cheese, and Romano cheese are rolled up into a meatloaf spiral and cooked in red wine. Serve this irresistible, Italian-inspired meatloaf with mashed potatoes and use the juice from the meatloaf for gravy.
Ham Loaf II
This is a savory and super-moist smoked ham and ground pork meatloaf with a sweet and sticky mustard-and-soy-sauce glaze. "Everything mixed easily and the finished product was delicious!" says home cook BCWOODS. "This one is a keeper."
Gram's Ham Loaf
Try this old-fashioned smoked ham and ground pork meat loaf that's a favorite in Western Pennsylvania. Serve with a generous amount of the sweet and tangy tomato sauce for a nostalgic meal. "This meal is DELISH," says home cook EmmeLu. "Certainly deserves a blue ribbon in my family's book!"
Ham Loaf I
A ground ham and pork meat loaf with a special brown sugar and mustard topping. "I've been looking for a GOOD ham loaf recipe and I think I have finally found one!" says home cook SINDYLOU1. "I will make over and over. This will work great for holidays or a cold winter evening meal!"
Mini Ham Loaves
Kids and adults alike will love these miniature ham and pork meatloaves. Double the recipe and serve with pineapple rings for a fun party appetizer. Any leftovers will taste great in toasted hoagie rolls with horseradish for an easy lunch the next day.
Upside Down Ham Loaf
This loaf features a delicious blend of ham, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and pineapple, with a gooey layer of melted Swiss cheese in the middle. Any leftovers will make a great sandwich the next day too.