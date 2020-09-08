Our Spookiest Halloween Cupcake Decorating Ideas

By Vicky McDonald
September 08, 2020
Credit: Ai-Chan

With some creativity, a little fondant, and a smear of icing you can easily create scary looking cupcakes for your next Halloween bash. Whether you choose monsters, mummies, or some other spooky create, guests are sure to love these sweet treats. Check out our eight recipes for clever decorating ideas and tips for making your own Halloween cupcakes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Spider Cupcakes

Credit: AllrecipesPhoto
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

To make creepy spiders on top of your cupcakes you can use bendy black pipecleaners or black licorice to form the legs. Your kids will love decorating their own spiders with spooky sprinkles and edible glitter. Watch the video to pick up extra tips.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Easy Halloween Mummy Cupcakes

Credit: barbara
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If piping is not your strong suit, these cupcakes are the ones you should make. These mummies look extra scary with wobbly piping. The eyes are made of mini chocolate chips, and a plate of these will certainly make an impression.

3 of 9

Frankenstein Cupcakes

Credit: CupcakeSparkles11
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This frightening monster has a hefty layer of green frosting and a chocolate sprinkle hair-do. You just know he's going to taste delicious.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes

Credit: Ai-Chan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your guests might think twice about tucking into one of these cupcakes, when they see the realistic sugared glass shard and edible blood. The edible glass is a cinch to make and will make your Halloween cupcakes stand out. For an extra special finish, you could add one of these Creepy Halloween Eyeballs on top.

5 of 9

Halloween Fondant Ghost Cupcakes

Credit: barbara
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you need to make some scary good cupcakes fast, this is a great idea to try. The cupcakes are topped with a marshmallow, a thin layer of fondant and some halved raisins. They're scary, tasty, and effective!

6 of 9

Cupcake Graveyard

Credit: Prospective PhD
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is a great idea if you're baking for a crowd. Gather all your cupcakes together on a tray, and garnish with cookie headstones, and your creepiest Halloween candy. Watch the video for more ideas to make your graveyard extra scary.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Creepy Halloween Skull Cupcakes

Credit: barbara
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Your kids will love these scary skull cupcakes. Use a black icing pen to make the decorating even easier.

8 of 9

Bat Cupcakes

Credit: Momof3boys
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A simple chocolate cupcake can be transformed into an edible bat with some cookies, chocolate kisses, and a few drops of red gel icing. Go on -- you can do it.

9 of 9

More Like This

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Vicky McDonald