Our Spookiest Halloween Cupcake Decorating Ideas
With some creativity, a little fondant, and a smear of icing you can easily create scary looking cupcakes for your next Halloween bash. Whether you choose monsters, mummies, or some other spooky create, guests are sure to love these sweet treats. Check out our eight recipes for clever decorating ideas and tips for making your own Halloween cupcakes.
Spider Cupcakes
To make creepy spiders on top of your cupcakes you can use bendy black pipecleaners or black licorice to form the legs. Your kids will love decorating their own spiders with spooky sprinkles and edible glitter. Watch the video to pick up extra tips.
Easy Halloween Mummy Cupcakes
If piping is not your strong suit, these cupcakes are the ones you should make. These mummies look extra scary with wobbly piping. The eyes are made of mini chocolate chips, and a plate of these will certainly make an impression.
Frankenstein Cupcakes
This frightening monster has a hefty layer of green frosting and a chocolate sprinkle hair-do. You just know he's going to taste delicious.
Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes
Your guests might think twice about tucking into one of these cupcakes, when they see the realistic sugared glass shard and edible blood. The edible glass is a cinch to make and will make your Halloween cupcakes stand out. For an extra special finish, you could add one of these Creepy Halloween Eyeballs on top.
Halloween Fondant Ghost Cupcakes
If you need to make some scary good cupcakes fast, this is a great idea to try. The cupcakes are topped with a marshmallow, a thin layer of fondant and some halved raisins. They're scary, tasty, and effective!
Cupcake Graveyard
This is a great idea if you're baking for a crowd. Gather all your cupcakes together on a tray, and garnish with cookie headstones, and your creepiest Halloween candy. Watch the video for more ideas to make your graveyard extra scary.
Creepy Halloween Skull Cupcakes
Your kids will love these scary skull cupcakes. Use a black icing pen to make the decorating even easier.
Bat Cupcakes
A simple chocolate cupcake can be transformed into an edible bat with some cookies, chocolate kisses, and a few drops of red gel icing. Go on -- you can do it.